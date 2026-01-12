 Durban attorney expresses gratitude over security guard's bravery
Durban attorney expresses gratitude over security guard's bravery

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A local attorney expresses gratitude for the security guard who saved a child from drowning. 

A Security officer security badge in front of an ambulance
Facebook Reel Screenshot/MarshallSec

An attorney from Umhlanga, Durban, celebrates the efforts of a security officer, Ntokozo Sambo, for saving a young child from drowning. 

In November 2025, a Marshall Security officer acted instinctively when he heard a scream for help at an Umhlanga Holiday Accommodation. 

Another officer helped him jump over the wall, and he saw the child in the water. He jumped into the pool and managed to pull him out of the water and perform CPR. 

Sambo said that he didn't have time to think things through but acted out of instinct. 

Listen to an interview shared on social media, courtesy of Facebook, where he explains what happened. 

Almost two months later, Sambo's bravery is still being celebrated by the community. 

An attorney from Umhlanga, Durban, Umesh Jivan from Jivan & Co. Inc., expressed gratitude over the bravery displayed by Ntokozo Sambo and rewarded him with a gift. 

IOL reported that Jivan expressed how the incident left a lasting impression on him. 

Durban attorney Umesh Jivan hands a gift to security officer
IOL screenshot

The incident was a true testament to how security is more than just patrolling and monitoring. 

It was also indicative of how communities stand together in times of need. 

In this instance, the local lifeguards, fellow security officers and paramedics worked together to urgently treat the child. 

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Show's Stories

