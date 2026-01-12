Durban attorney expresses gratitude over security guard's bravery

An attorney from Umhlanga, Durban, celebrates the efforts of a security officer, Ntokozo Sambo, for saving a young child from drowning.

In November 2025, a Marshall Security officer acted instinctively when he heard a scream for help at an Umhlanga Holiday Accommodation.

Another officer helped him jump over the wall, and he saw the child in the water. He jumped into the pool and managed to pull him out of the water and perform CPR.

Sambo said that he didn't have time to think things through but acted out of instinct.

Listen to an interview shared on social media, courtesy of Facebook, where he explains what happened.