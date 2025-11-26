LISTEN | Dr Parushinee Naidoo founder of Skin Solutions Aesthetic Clinic chats to Carol Ofori

"I struggled with debilitating acne growing up, and I never felt comfortable in my own skin." - Dr. Parushinee Naidoo

Carol Ofori celebrates Dr Parushinee Naidoo, the founder of Skin Solutions Aesthetic Clinic, as her Woman Crush Wednesday today. Dr Naidoo admits that she struggled with acne as a young adult. "I struggled with debilitating acne growing up, and I never felt comfortable in my own skin. I always had a passion for connecting with people and for helping people live their fullest lives. I think that studying medicine was marrying those two passions together,” she says. Her passion for helping people, coupled with her desire to create a skincare range that focuses on South African skin, has been a match made for good skincare. She says it was the role of motherhood that pushed her to open up her first Skin Solutions clinic. "I felt that I could not be encouraging my children to follow their dreams if I was not living my truth in following my own," she explains. Watch this video of Resh Naidoo from The Mommy Club Sugar and Spice, as she shares how happy she is with her new skincare range.

Skin Solutions is renowned for bringing internationally acclaimed medical-grade treatments to the shores of KwaZulu-Natal. They have introduced and found ways to combine African botanicals with the highest quality in medical aesthetics. In 2020, Dr Naidoo developed her own skincare brand, which combines African pharmaceuticals and botanicals with medical-grade ingredients, with a specific focus on South African skin. As a South African woman, drawing inspiration from everyone and everything comes easily to her.

Everybody has something to share that can help you elevate yourself. I find that every day someone will inspire you in some way. - Dr Parushinee Naidoo

Of course, her journey in the industry didn't come without some hiccups. As a young brown female in the industry, she faced her fair share of challenges. But instead of looking at her challenges as obstacles, she chose to embrace her uniqueness. "I focused on finding ways to make myself relatable to my community and my patients," says Dr Naidoo. She says her challenges were not unlike those of every woman pursuing her dreams. Juggling motherhood, entrepreneurship, being a wife, sister, and mentor is something she continues to excel at. How do you manage being a businesswoman and a full-time family person? Dr Naidoo has prioritised her time management skills. She prides herself on ensuring that she completes one task at a time and gives it her full attention. Another valuable skill to develop is the art of delegating. Not only does this help empower the people around her, but it also gives her the time to do what's most impactful. Listen to how she approaches skincare needs, courtesy of Instagram.

Dr Naidoo has received a positive response since opening her second clinic in Ballito. She has a healthy following on social media, with many of her followers from outside KZN, which motivates her to expand her clinics beyond the province, potentially. She hopes to offer mentorship programmes as a way of growing her brand, but also to elevate the quality of service and products provided by the industry. Her advice to the youth is that there is no success without passion. “If you love what you do and you do it well, the rewards will just follow,” she says. The other thing she recommends is to see the value in connecting with people, building relationships, and not just with those you think can help you, but also with those you are influencing and who inspire you. "Irrespective of what industry you are in, how you have connected with people and how you make them feel will ultimately determine your success," she adds.

I take the mentorship programmes very seriously because I feel if you are able to pay it forward in some way, you are elevating the whole community in which we are actually doing business. - Dr Parushinee Naidoo

Listen to the full interview between Dr Parushinee Naidoo and Carol Ofori below.

Image Supplied