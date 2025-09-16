Dr Musa on the price of eggs: “Release yourselves from breakfast”

According to Dr Musa Mthombeni, we all need to release eggs from our breakfast menu...

Dr Musa Mthombeni has got South Africans talking about the high price of eggs. Should the key ingredient to breakfast be cancelled because it is far too expensive? A social media post shared by the medical doctor and media personality, has left many South Africans on the same page about a breakfast staple: eggs. In the video, Mthombeni focuses on a shelf of eggs at a retailer and then zooms in on the price. The eggs are packed in dozens, and the price is R91.99. We are uncertain whether it is R91.99 for a dozen or half a dozen.

Recently, there has been an ongoing price war between consumers and retailers. With the price of groceries increasing, there has been no wiggle room for many cash-strapped South Africans to adjust. Things are not adding up as people pay more for things but are not earning more. In a recent news article on East Coast Radio, a Durban resident said: "The price of food is really skyrocketing. Eggs, meat, especially with red meat, Beef and also with chicken. The price of chicken, a kilo has gone up." Eggs are a staple in many households, and while this video only represents one side of the escalated price, the price of food has increased overall. We say one side because these are free-range eggs from a higher-income bracket retailer, and therefore, they don't represent the price at all retailers.

