Domestic work in South Africa faces losses

Domestic worker jobs in South Africa remain under pressure, with recent data showing a mixed picture of modest short-term improvement alongside deeper, long-term decline. While overall employment has edged higher, domestic work continues to lag behind other sectors, reflecting structural shifts that have reshaped household employment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What does the latest employment data show?

The most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 indicates that unemployment declined for another consecutive quarter. Total employment rose by 44,000 people, bringing the number of employed individuals in the country to 17.1 million. Job growth was spread across seven of the ten major industries, signalling a degree of resilience in parts of the labour market.



Which sectors are gaining and which are losing jobs?

Employment gains were strongest in community and social services, which added 46,000 jobs over the quarter. Construction followed with an increase of 35,000 positions, while finance added 32,000 and agriculture recorded an increase of 30,000. At the same time, job losses were recorded in trade, which shed 98,000 positions, manufacturing, which lost 61,000, and mining, which declined by 5,000 jobs.



How are private households performing as employers?

Private households are the primary employers of domestic workers, and this category recorded a quarterly increase of around 18,000 jobs between the third and fourth quarters of 2025. This represented a rise of about 1.6% over the quarter. According to BusinessTech, however, this short-term improvement masks a more persistent downward trend when viewed over a full year.



Why are domestic worker numbers still falling year on year?

Despite the quarterly increase, employment in private households declined by 1.5% on an annual basis for the second quarter in a row. This translated into a net loss of 17,000 jobs year on year. When focusing specifically on domestic workers, the data shows an increase of 7,000 jobs since the third quarter of 2025, but a year-on-year decline of 0.8%, also equal to about 7,000 jobs lost.



How does this compare with pre-pandemic levels?

Over a longer timeframe, domestic worker employment has struggled to recover. The number of domestic workers has not exceeded the 880,000 mark in nearly four years. This points to a permanent loss of roughly 150,000 jobs, or a decline of 16%, since the onset of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, figures in the fourth quarter of 2019 hovered around one million domestic workers. When seasonal variations are considered, some industry groups estimated the number to be closer to 1.2 million. Since the end of lockdowns and the official conclusion of the pandemic, the sector has failed to regain this ground.



What factors are driving the stagnation?

Several explanations have been put forward for the continued weakness in domestic work employment. These include financial strain on households and emigration, both of which have reduced demand for domestic services. While the data does not isolate a single cause, it suggests that the sector faces challenges that go beyond short-term economic cycles.

