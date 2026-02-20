Domestic work in South Africa faces losses
Updated | By Carol Ofori
Small gains offer brief relief, but domestic work in South Africa remains under pressure as households and workers face hard trade-offs.
Domestic worker jobs in South Africa remain under pressure, with recent data showing a mixed picture of modest short-term improvement alongside deeper, long-term decline. While overall employment has edged higher, domestic work continues to lag behind other sectors, reflecting structural shifts that have reshaped household employment since the COVID-19 pandemic.
What does the latest employment data show?
The most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 indicates that unemployment declined for another consecutive quarter. Total employment rose by 44,000 people, bringing the number of employed individuals in the country to 17.1 million. Job growth was spread across seven of the ten major industries, signalling a degree of resilience in parts of the labour market.
Which sectors are gaining and which are losing jobs?
Employment gains were strongest in community and social services, which added 46,000 jobs over the quarter. Construction followed with an increase of 35,000 positions, while finance added 32,000 and agriculture recorded an increase of 30,000. At the same time, job losses were recorded in trade, which shed 98,000 positions, manufacturing, which lost 61,000, and mining, which declined by 5,000 jobs.
How are private households performing as employers?
Private households are the primary employers of domestic workers, and this category recorded a quarterly increase of around 18,000 jobs between the third and fourth quarters of 2025. This represented a rise of about 1.6% over the quarter. According to BusinessTech, however, this short-term improvement masks a more persistent downward trend when viewed over a full year.
Why are domestic worker numbers still falling year on year?
Despite the quarterly increase, employment in private households declined by 1.5% on an annual basis for the second quarter in a row. This translated into a net loss of 17,000 jobs year on year. When focusing specifically on domestic workers, the data shows an increase of 7,000 jobs since the third quarter of 2025, but a year-on-year decline of 0.8%, also equal to about 7,000 jobs lost.
How does this compare with pre-pandemic levels?
Over a longer timeframe, domestic worker employment has struggled to recover. The number of domestic workers has not exceeded the 880,000 mark in nearly four years. This points to a permanent loss of roughly 150,000 jobs, or a decline of 16%, since the onset of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, figures in the fourth quarter of 2019 hovered around one million domestic workers. When seasonal variations are considered, some industry groups estimated the number to be closer to 1.2 million. Since the end of lockdowns and the official conclusion of the pandemic, the sector has failed to regain this ground.
What factors are driving the stagnation?
Several explanations have been put forward for the continued weakness in domestic work employment. These include financial strain on households and emigration, both of which have reduced demand for domestic services. While the data does not isolate a single cause, it suggests that the sector faces challenges that go beyond short-term economic cycles.
Is there any positive news for employed domestic workers?
For those who remain employed, there have been meaningful changes. In recent years, the government has taken steps to formalise the sector. Domestic workers now have access to the Compensation Fund through the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, as well as full coverage under the National Minimum Wage framework. These measures extend important protections and benefits that were previously unavailable to many workers.
Why are these protections a double-edged sword?
While improved protections are beneficial for workers, they also introduce additional costs and administrative responsibilities for employers. Contributions to the Compensation Fund require both employers and domestic workers to pay 1% of wages each month, with employers responsible for managing the process, even for part-time arrangements. As a result, some households may avoid compliance or choose not to employ domestic workers at all.
How is the minimum wage affecting household decisions?
The National Minimum Wage ensures that domestic workers receive a baseline hourly rate, but this also increases costs for private households. Surveys conducted in 2025 showed that cutting domestic worker services is often one of the first cost-saving measures households adopt during financial pressure.
What will domestic workers earn in 2026?
From 2026, the minimum wage for domestic workers will rise by 5%, increasing from R28.79 to R30.23 per ordinary hour. This equates to a weekly wage of R1,264.85 based on a 45-hour week, and a monthly wage of R5,894.40 calculated over 4.3 weeks. For a more typical 160-hour month, the minimum monthly pay will be R4,834, up from R4,606 in 2025. Employers are also required to pay for at least four hours per day, regardless of actual hours worked, setting a daily minimum of around R121, compared with R115 previously.
Domestic work in South Africa faces losses
