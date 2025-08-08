Do chargers use power when left plugged in without a device?

Gather here if you have been repeatedly told to unplug your chargers because they are drawing current even if it's not in use...

Have you ever been shouted at for leaving your charger plugged into the wall without using it? We have some enlightened news for anyone who has ever been accused of 'wasting electricity' in their home. Not too long ago, we learnt that something as simple as charging your smartphone doesn't cost an arm and a leg. So, if that's the case, what does it mean for those of us who unconsciously leave the charger plugged in without a device to charge? Renewable energy specialist Wes Reddy shared some insightful information on whether or not cellphone and laptop chargers use electricity when they are plugged into a socket and not in use.

He revealed that cellphone chargers don't draw any current and, therefore, do not use any energy when plugged in without charging. However, he found that a laptop charger does use energy, but minimally. According to Reddy's calculations, 7 watts x 22 hours a day (without charging but plugged in) uses 4,5 kWh x R4.00, calculated over a month, this comes to R18.00 a month. Not only can you go back to the ones who accused you of wasting energy, but this interesting information also allows you to debunk their theories. Watch the video below where Reddy explains things in detail, courtesy of Instagram.

Many people were happy to share this with their parents or grandparents, who were adamant that leaving chargers in the sockets without devices equated to wasting energy. "Where was this 10 years ago when my gran complained about wasting her power?"

"This is great to know. I’ve always wondered. My mom used to tell me that when the plugs are switched on, but there are no plugs in them, it still takes power. Based on your content, I think this might not be true." In another video, a woman shared how she left her iron plugged into the wall socket, but the switch was off. The iron began smoking and eventually caught alight, which makes us wonder whether this concept applies to everything or if that iron was faulty. Watch her video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of iStock