Do all grandfathers feed their grandbabies this way?

The relationship between grandfathers and grandchildren marks a bond based on wisdom, deep love, and heartiness. It can also be based on amusement. You can trust a granddad to lighten any mood with his hearty humour and laidback outlook. One daughter shared a video of her father bonding with his grandbaby. Grandparents have a way of simplifying things, as if we are living in their time. Things were much simpler back then.

Most grandparents naturally harness a certain simplicity in their day-to-day lives that present-day parents lack (not all of them, but most of them). We cannot say we blame them; there is a lot more that we have learnt about parenting since our grandparents' parenting era. In this video, we saw a version of that simplicity, but what captured our attention the most was the baby, who was probably wondering why his grandfather was more interested in eating his snack than feeding it to him. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Of course, many people saw the humour behind grandpa's method of feeding the baby. One person even called it, "the Two-Pot system explained without saying a word", which was hilarious. But this can turn into something serious for some parents. Perhaps grandpa had the flu and didn't understand that sharing the spoon with the baby was inappropriate; it goes back to allowing people to kiss your baby (remember RSV). However, as much as we might try to avoid it, the pandemic and viral infections are real, so being prepared for the aftermath should start with being proactive. It doesn't have to be awkward. Here are some helpful tips on how to approach speaking to your parents in a respectful way: Start the conversation with gratitude; let them know you are grateful for their help and support in assisting with the baby.

Come from a place of your feelings and not a place of criticism. Sharing examples of what works best for you and your partner as parents may subtly remind them that you have a method and a routine you follow and want consistency.

Explaining the methods and routines could be backed up with knowledge offered by the paediatrician for health reasons.

Offer them guidance on how to do things, respecting their years of knowledge.

Be open to their suggestions; let them know you are open to their feedback and work with them to find the best way forward. Reinforce your preferences if you feel they are slipping back into their way of doing things.

Understand that this is new for them, too; adjusting may take some time, but lead with patience.

