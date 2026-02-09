No cash, no change? Digital payments could be coming to SA taxis

Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala emphasised to Tech Central that the industry’s progress is being slowed by heavy reliance on manual processes and the absence of consistent data on trips, passengers, drivers and fleet operations. Without this information, long-term planning and decision-making remain difficult.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) views the introduction of digital payment systems as a gateway into a broader digital transformation. The organisation believes that cashless transactions could unlock access to reliable data, improve efficiency and create stronger links with partners across the transport ecosystem.

The minibus taxi industry plays a critical role in South Africa’s transport system, moving an estimated 10 million people every day. As commuter behaviour shifts and economic pressures intensify, industry leaders are increasingly positioning digital payments as a catalyst for long-term sustainability and operational reform.

Reliable data is essential for engaging with government, financial institutions and private sector partners. Phala has noted that taxi operators, many of whom are sole proprietors, face a challenging financial environment. Since COVID-19, financial strain has contributed to vehicle repossessions and reduced stability across the sector

This dependence on individuals rather than systems highlights the vulnerability of current processes. Santaco argues that digitised systems would provide continuity, reduce human error and ensure that operations are less exposed to individual disruptions.

Much of the taxi industry still depends on handwritten records and informal oversight. At many taxi ranks, fleet movements are managed by queue marshals who rely on pen, paper and memory. When a marshal is unavailable due to illness or absence, the entire system can be disrupted.

Phala has explained that commuter expectations have evolved, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic. Many passengers want quicker boarding times and fewer delays, and they increasingly expect services that align with their digital lifestyles. Digital payments could reduce time spent handling cash while also supporting a smoother travel experience.

Digital payments are seen as a practical starting point for modernisation because they intersect directly with daily operations. Every journey involves a transaction, and moving these transactions into a digital environment allows information to be captured automatically. Santaco believes this data can help the industry respond more effectively to economic and regulatory pressures.

Santaco believes collective bargaining could help protect operators, but this requires credible data to support financial planning. Subsidisation discussions with government have also highlighted the need for accurate records. Authorities often ask how many operators are tax compliant or how many trips occur in a specific area, questions that are difficult to answer using manually compiled information.

How could digital tools improve accountability and complaint handling?

Another area where digitisation could have a direct impact is consequence management. Currently, commuters who experience problems often need to travel to a taxi rank or association office to lodge complaints. This process can be time-consuming and discouraging.

Santaco has suggested that digital channels, including app-based or web-based systems, could simplify this process. Such platforms would allow passengers to submit complaints more easily and upload evidence such as photos or videos in real time, improving response times and accountability.

What digital initiatives are already underway?

Santaco is involved in several pilot projects that reflect its broader digital ambitions. One initiative focuses on in-vehicle Wi-Fi, aimed at keeping passengers connected during their journeys. Another pilot involves breathalyser technology installed in taxis in Durban and surrounding areas. These devices are linked to cameras and vehicle ignitions, preventing a taxi from starting until the driver passes a breath test.

A separate “book a seat” project is being tested on the Pretoria to Polokwane route. The aim is to reduce passenger waiting times. Feedback from this pilot has influenced how Santaco approaches future projects, particularly around user preferences.

What have passengers said about digital access tools?

While passengers have responded positively to services that reduce waiting times, Phala has noted resistance to downloading dedicated apps. Many commuters prefer alternatives such as QR codes linked to web interfaces, largely due to concerns about storage space on their phones. This feedback is shaping how Santaco designs and rolls out digital services.

Santaco is also working on the development of a central database intended to function as a recruitment platform. This system would help streamline driver placement and ensure that drivers have valid documentation, including licences and public driving permits. The organisation believes this could improve compliance and operational efficiency across the industry.

What challenges exist in funding digital transformation?

Funding remains one of the biggest obstacles. Scaling digital initiatives to a national level requires significant investment. Santaco is pursuing several approaches, including lobbying for government subsidies. The organisation argues that guaranteed minimum incomes for taxi owners could support sustainable fee collection models.

Another strategy involves corporatisation, which could allow the industry to benefit from economies of scale in procurement and service delivery. Partnerships with both government and the private sector are viewed as essential, particularly because the taxi industry does not operate as an IT organisation.

How do digital payments fit into South Africa’s transport system?

Digital payments are regarded as central to integrating taxis with other forms of public transport. Santaco has pointed to a tag-based payment system being tested in Pretoria, which could potentially be used across buses, toll gates and Gautrain services. Such integration would position taxis as a more seamless part of the broader transport network.

Phala has stressed that collaboration is key to making this vision a reality. Santaco remains open to working with partners who can support training, technology deployment and system development, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that taxi businesses remain viable in a changing economic and technological landscape.