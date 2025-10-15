Did you know you can recycle your cooking oil?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Did you know you can make extra money by recycling your cooking oil in Durban...
The path to responsible and safe oil disposal is made possible with the added benefit of some cash back.
For the longest time, many families would dispose of their used cooking oil in unsanitary ways. From pouring it down the drain or sink to throwing it in the garden or worse, flushing it down the toilet, without considering the environmental impact.
However, it is possible, especially for those who use large amounts of cooking oil, to dispose of it in an environmentally friendly way.
Where can I recycle my cooking oil in Durban?
We Buy Used Cooking Oil is located at 98 Dr Pixley Kaseme, Durban Central and offers cash in return for their used cooking oil.
"Our mission is to provide a reliable and eco-friendly solution for businesses seeking responsible disposal of used cooking oil," according to their website.
Not only do they accept walk-ins, but they also collect from all over KwaZulu-Natal. Their business offers collections for homes, restaurants, takeaways, cafes and informal traders around KZN.
Cash is paid on the spot and is based on the number of litres recycled.
How much will I get paid for recycling my used cooking oil?
- 2 Litres of oil will earn you R10
- 5 Litres of oil will earn you R25
- 20 Litres of oil will earn you R100
If you are uncertain about the quality of your used cooking oil, they also provide assessments.
Their ideal specifications include:
-Free Fatty Acid (FFA) Content: Preferably below 5%, with lower content preferred, though higher FFA content can also be accepted.
-Iodine Value (IV): Ideally above 70 mg/100g, though lower values are acceptable as well.
-Sulfur Content: Preferably below 40 ppm, although higher sulfur content can also be accommodated.
To contact We Buy Used Oil, please call them at 066 366 6289.
Image Courtesy of iStock
