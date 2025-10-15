Did you know you can recycle your cooking oil?

The path to responsible and safe oil disposal is made possible with the added benefit of some cash back.

For the longest time, many families would dispose of their used cooking oil in unsanitary ways. From pouring it down the drain or sink to throwing it in the garden or worse, flushing it down the toilet, without considering the environmental impact.

However, it is possible, especially for those who use large amounts of cooking oil, to dispose of it in an environmentally friendly way.

Where can I recycle my cooking oil in Durban?

We Buy Used Cooking Oil is located at 98 Dr Pixley Kaseme, Durban Central and offers cash in return for their used cooking oil.

"Our mission is to provide a reliable and eco-friendly solution for businesses seeking responsible disposal of used cooking oil," according to their website.

Not only do they accept walk-ins, but they also collect from all over KwaZulu-Natal. Their business offers collections for homes, restaurants, takeaways, cafes and informal traders around KZN.