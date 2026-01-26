Daughter asks parents to dial it down at school drop off
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When you're a parent and are told to limit affection at school drop offs.
A schoolgirl shares how she really feels when her father drops her off at school.
It takes real confidence to speak about your feelings to your parents, but speaking your mind doesn't always mean that you will get your way.
A young schoolgirl asks her mother if she will be joining her father for school drop-off. Mom asks her if she wants her to accompany them, and the girl reveals that she doesn't even like her father dropping her off.
She admitted that her father does this thing where he shouts out, "Bye, baby!"
What really bothered her was when her father would say it louder when her friends were near.
It was a classic case of a young girl feeling embarrassed by her parents' affection and public display of love.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@kwamatokazi
She doesn’t want her dad to drop her off at school anymore. 🥲 She’s still a baby mos!♬ original sound - KwaMatokazi
It was the fact that she completely covered up her true feelings when her father walked into the room that proved that she was a full-blown 'Daddy's Girl'.
Of course, Mom felt it was her duty to share this vital information with Dad. We assume she hoped to save her daughter some embarrassment, but Daddy was very clear about his role.
He said, "It's what fathers are for...It's only the beginning, baby."
Isn't it ironic that when kids are little, some of them have a difficult time saying goodbye to their parents at school drop-off, and as they grow, they become more self-conscious and get embarrassed by public displays of affection from their beloved parents?
Oh, how the wheel turns...
Image Courtesy of TikTok
