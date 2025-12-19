WATCH: Woman's beach selfie turns into cute matchmaking moment

A woman was enjoying a day at the beach when a young boy tried to play matchmaker by introducing her to his uncle.

A woman was enjoying a day at the beach when a young boy tried to play matchmaker by introducing her to his uncle.

Isipingo resident Stha Gasa, shared a cute matchmaking attempt by a little boy during her day at the beach. It was a fun day out, which called for a beach day selfie, but Gasa was in for more than just a pretty pic. The real estate agent and published author was trying to snap a cute selfie when a group of kids began interacting with her. The young boy from the group boldly said: "There's a nice uncle there for you." Surprised by what he had said, she recorded the interaction and played along.

The boy said he has an uncle who was single and would make a good match for her. "This happened at Isipingo Beach. I didn’t know the kids at all. I was just at the beach relaxing when the moment unfolded very organically. It genuinely just happened in front of me," Gasa said in her Instagram post. She shared that the interaction was amusing because, in Zulu culture, it's the uncles who typically do the negotiations, but here was a young Indian boy doing the negotiating for his uncle. Watch the video below.

I love stories and human moments, especially the kind that aren’t planned and just happen naturally, like this one. That’s part of why the moment stood out to me enough to capture it. - Stha Gasa

We asked Gasa if she ended up speaking with the 'uncle' and she said: "I did briefly talk to their uncle afterwards, just to say hello and to tell him how adorable his nephew is. It was a very short, friendly interaction." One person commented on the post saying: "Just showed my nephews what other nephews are doing for their uncles." The story is a sweet reminder of how united we are as a nation despite our cultural differences.

Image Supplied