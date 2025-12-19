 WATCH: Woman's beach selfie turns into cute matchmaking moment
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

WATCH: Woman's beach selfie turns into cute matchmaking moment

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A woman was enjoying a day at the beach when a young boy tried to play matchmaker by introducing her to his uncle.

A young woman takes a selfie at the beach
Supplied

Isipingo resident Stha Gasa, shared a cute matchmaking attempt by a little boy during her day at the beach.

It was a fun day out, which called for a beach day selfie, but Gasa was in for more than just a pretty pic. 

The real estate agent and published author was trying to snap a cute selfie when a group of kids began interacting with her. 

The young boy from the group boldly said: "There's a nice uncle there for you." Surprised by what he had said, she recorded the interaction and played along. 

Read more: Swipe right in real life at Durban's speed dating events

The boy said he has an uncle who was single and would make a good match for her. 

"This happened at Isipingo Beach. I didn’t know the kids at all. I was just at the beach relaxing when the moment unfolded very organically. It genuinely just happened in front of me," Gasa said in her Instagram post. 

She shared that the interaction was amusing because, in Zulu culture, it's the uncles who typically do the negotiations, but here was a young Indian boy doing the negotiating for his uncle. 

Watch the video below. 

Read more: KZN's Reece Smith from Wheels on Waves chats about the value behind a teddy bear

We asked Gasa if she ended up speaking with the 'uncle' and she said: "I did briefly talk to their uncle afterwards, just to say hello and to tell him how adorable his nephew is. It was a very short, friendly interaction." 

One person commented on the post saying: "Just showed my nephews what other nephews are doing for their uncles."

The story is a sweet reminder of how united we are as a nation despite our cultural differences. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Dating Durban KZN Funny Beach

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.