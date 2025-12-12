Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
How creative are you getting this year with your Elf on the Shelf?
How creative are you getting this year with your Elf on the Shelf?
For the Elf on the Shelf families who are finding it challenging to come up with some creative ideas, we've got you covered.
Parents have become increasingly creative with their Elf on the Shelf ideas over the years. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, here's what it's all about.
What is Elf on the Shelf?
Elf on the Shelf is centred around the tradition of scout elves visiting the homes of little children and then returning to the North Pole to report to Santa Claus.
The official Elf on the Shelf website says: "Scout Elves arrive at homes in a keepsake box set that features a storybook. The book explains that elves love to report to Santa to tell him about their daily activities. The best part? Kids love to maintain their best behaviour when their Scout Elf is around. This way, they are sure to be on Santa’s nice list!"
It's genuinely a sweet idea that allows parents to be creative while also having some fun with the kids.
How does Elf on the Shelf work?
- Families adopt an Elf on the Shelf (which they purchase it from a store).
- Read the storybook as a family and get on the same page about the rules and traditions.
- Give your Elf on the Shelf a name.
Read more: Are Christmas cards still a thing?
What are the rules around Elf on the Shelf?
- The most important of the rules is for kids to remember not to touch their Elf on the Shelf; legend has it that they lose their magic if touched.
- Scout Elves are great listeners, so that kids can share their precious secrets with their elf.
- Scout Elves must return to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. They have to leave to help Santa Claus.
When Scout Elves return each night from the North Pole, they arrive at different spots in the house, and this is when parents can get creative.
We have found some great ideas online of parents getting super creative with their Elf on the Shelf visits.
The best part about participating in this Christmas tradition is that you can get super creative, and the kids will be excited.
Check out the ideas below, courtesy of Instagram.
Here's another compilation of ideas, courtesy of Instagram.
We love these science-forward ideas, courtesy of Instagram.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Counsellor shares 10 positive ways to discuss your child's report card
Juanita Ragbeer, a registered counsellor, shares tips for parents when d...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
How creative are you getting this year with your Elf on the Shelf?Carol Ofori an hour ago