Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas

For the Elf on the Shelf families who are finding it challenging to come up with some creative ideas, we've got you covered.

Parents have become increasingly creative with their Elf on the Shelf ideas over the years. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, here's what it's all about.

What is Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf is centred around the tradition of scout elves visiting the homes of little children and then returning to the North Pole to report to Santa Claus.

The official Elf on the Shelf website says: "Scout Elves arrive at homes in a keepsake box set that features a storybook. The book explains that elves love to report to Santa to tell him about their daily activities. The best part? Kids love to maintain their best behaviour when their Scout Elf is around. This way, they are sure to be on Santa’s nice list!"

It's genuinely a sweet idea that allows parents to be creative while also having some fun with the kids.

How does Elf on the Shelf work?