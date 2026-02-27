Court blunder sees father's maintenance reduced after High Court corrects calculations

A High Court ruling has reshaped one father’s maintenance obligations after serious calculation errors were uncovered.

The Western Cape High Court has reduced a father’s monthly maintenance payments from R7,500 to R2,000 after identifying significant errors in the way his financial contribution had been calculated. The ruling overturned an earlier maintenance order granted by the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. The father had challenged a June 2024 decision requiring him to pay R4,250 per month, escalating to R7,500 from December 2024. In addition, he had been ordered to contribute 50% towards various extra expenses, including medical costs, school uniforms and stationery. According to IOL, the High Court upheld the father’s appeal and replaced the previous order after finding that both the child’s expenses and the father’s income had been miscalculated.

Why was the appeal considered late? The mother, who represented herself in court, opposed the appeal on the basis that it had been filed out of time. The High Court acknowledged that the appeal was technically late. However, it found that the father’s legal representatives had mistakenly relied on rules applicable to civil appeals rather than maintenance matters. The court exercised its discretion to extend the deadline in the interests of justice. It noted that the mother did not suffer prejudice because maintenance payments are not automatically suspended while an appeal is pending. What errors were identified in the child’s expenses? A central issue in the appeal was the way the magistrate had calculated the child’s monthly expenses. The High Court found several problems with the figures used. Grocery costs were overstated without a clear explanation of how the child’s portion had been determined. Transport expenses were included even though the child’s new school was within walking distance of home. A substantial part of the mother’s car instalment was attributed to the child, despite limited use of the vehicle for school transport. The court also found that certain expenses, such as medication and stationery, had been duplicated. In addition, an inflation rate of 7% was applied, despite the actual Consumer Price Index average being about 5.3%. How was the father’s income miscalculated? The High Court determined that the father’s income had been incorrectly assessed at R34,000 per month. Part of this error stemmed from the magistrate treating the sale of a car, which reduced the father’s expenses, as though it constituted an increase in income. Upon review, the court recalculated his average income at R13,480 per month. Based on the respective net incomes of both parents, the father’s correct pro rata share of the child’s general expenses was found to be approximately 25%.

When can an appeal court intervene in maintenance matters? The court emphasised that while maintenance calculations are not an exact science, there must be a sound basis for the figures relied upon. Where there is a clear misdirection or a striking disparity in the calculations, an appeal court is entitled to intervene. What does the new maintenance order require? The High Court replaced the earlier order with a revised structure that separates general maintenance from educational and medical expenses. The father must now pay R2,000 per month from 1 March 2026, with annual increases in line with CPI. He is required to pay 25% of the child’s school fees directly to the school. He must also reimburse 50% of medical aid premiums and uncovered medical expenses, subject to a R2,000 cap without prior consent. In addition, he is responsible for 50% of school uniforms, prescribed stationery and related educational costs. No costs order was made against the mother, as she represented herself. In its closing remarks, the court noted that the reduced obligation was based on the father’s relatively low income at the time of the original order. If his financial circumstances have since improved, the judge expressed the hope that he would agree to a fair recalculation reflecting his current position.

