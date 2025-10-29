Couple's beach proposal ends in proudly South African celebration
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Many would agree that if you're looking for a hype nation, look no further than South Africa.
A couple received a proudly South African celebration at their Cape Town beach proposal.
South Africans love coming together to support one another during celebrations. Usually, it's at a rugby or soccer match, but this time it was a marriage proposal.
A social media post shows how a group of beachgoers were happy to share in a couple's engagement celebration at a Cape Town beach. The group appeared to be enjoying a day out when they came across the intimate proposal setup.
As the newly engaged lovebirds embraced each other, the group of young men broke out in song and dance to celebrate with the couple.
Watch the video below on Instagram.
What did the internet have to say about the Cape Town beach proposal?
While the social media account that shared the video, @visit.capetown, captioned the post as 'Proposal gone wrong', many online users disagreed.
One person said: "Proposal went very right if you ask me..."
- "They made it more memorable. The couple looks like they're enjoying it."
- "I can’t stop watching this, I love it so much."
- "Eish! This is love for others personified! They are celebrating with them! I suggest the caption be edited cos it ain’t it. Y'all need a DEI hire to help y'all with certain nuances, Cape Town."
- "This is South African, we're not just gonna walk past, we're gonna congratulate the couple in the most South African way possible."
- "It didn’t go wrong, they were excited for them, change that caption!"
- "I’m sorry this looks like the proposal went all the way RIGHT!!! This is awesome!"
- "They deserve an invitation to the nuptials."
- "Pls change the caption. This is EVERYTHING."
- "What an awful caption for a beautiful moment we all remember."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
