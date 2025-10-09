Couple get engaged at Eben Etzebeth book launch

Rugby fan scores big under pressure as he proposes at Eben Etzebeth's book launch.

A Springbok fan decided to proppose to his girlfriend at an Eben Etzebeth book launch in Cape Town. The moment played out at the launch of Etzebeth's book, 'Unlocked' at N1 City Mall on Wednesday. The couple was getting their book signed, when a fan got down on his one knee and surprised his girlfriend with a proposal. The moment was spectacularly mesmerising and spurred support from Etzebeth and the crowds. As the man knelt on one knee, it was evident that he had tapped into his Etzebeth energy. One might even say that he matched this rugby hero's fearlessness and bravery as he proposed to his lady.

Speaking about his new book, the Springbok lock says the timing of the book deal was perfect, coming after South Africa's two Rugby World Cup victories. "...After the world cup, a comopany came to me, they gave me a good offer for my story and I thought, why not. (After) two World Cups, I thought it's a great piece my children can read one day and I thought it was great timing," says Etzebeth. The soon-to-be father of two says writing the book took him on a journey from the "olden days" to his Springbok rugby "golden days". "It was good going back to the olden days, some dark days in Springbok rugby as well, but some gold days recently... it's been great going through everything from school level," he says. Listen to Etzebeth's interview with Matt Pearce from SuperSport Rugby, courtesy of Instagram, below.

When is Eben Etzebeth's book signing in Durban? Great news for Springbok fans: Etzebeth will be at Gateway on 10 October, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, in The Great Hall (outside Karl Lagerfeld).

