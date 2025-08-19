 Couple dine out for R1020 but only have R400
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Couple dine out for R1020 but only have R400

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Imagine eating freely, thinking your partner is covering the bill, only to realise he doesn't have enough money to pay. Carol Ofori shares how she can relate...

A woman sitting at a restaurant smiling hands looking at restaurant bill
TikTok Screenshot/banjolatino/iStock/patpitchaya

We can all admit that going out for a meal is a privilege for many people. 

However, it can be stressful when you don't have a large budget. Therefore, you need to count your graces and your small change before embarking on a night of wining and dining

A couple who left many social media users laughing shared how they visited a restaurant and enjoyed their time, only to get a bill two and a half times more than they had budgeted for. 

Granted, the boyfriend seemed to have contributed to the unlikely situation, as he only brought R400 and didn't inform his partner. 

Read more: Have you ever left a restaurant without paying?

Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok

@banjolatino12 Drop a comment if you enjoy my content🥰🥰❤️#banjothato #banjo_thato #fyp #team_rivers ♬ original sound - Banjo Thato

Read more: Enjoy brekkie on the Durban beachfront at The Meat Joint

One person shared a very 'real' story about dining out with a friend who kept ordering and didn't have enough to pay the bill, so asked him to split it...

We are not sure whether the boyfriend was kidding, but he admitted in the comments that they washed dishes to make up for the shortfall. The video shocked many people, most of whom said they always carry cash or ask what the budget is before ordering. 

But it got us thinking about situations where you've been stuck for cash. While many service providers have evolved to cashless, some systems sometimes still require you to have some cash. 

Carol Ofori shared how she has been stuck on more than one occasion  parking places that don't allow card transactions and are 'cash only'. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of TikTok/iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Food Bill Couple Restaurant Dining

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.