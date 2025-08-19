Couple dine out for R1020 but only have R400

We can all admit that going out for a meal is a privilege for many people.

However, it can be stressful when you don't have a large budget. Therefore, you need to count your graces and your small change before embarking on a night of wining and dining.

A couple who left many social media users laughing shared how they visited a restaurant and enjoyed their time, only to get a bill two and a half times more than they had budgeted for.

Granted, the boyfriend seemed to have contributed to the unlikely situation, as he only brought R400 and didn't inform his partner.