Couple dine out for R1020 but only have R400
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Imagine eating freely, thinking your partner is covering the bill, only to realise he doesn't have enough money to pay. Carol Ofori shares how she can relate...
We can all admit that going out for a meal is a privilege for many people.
However, it can be stressful when you don't have a large budget. Therefore, you need to count your graces and your small change before embarking on a night of wining and dining.
A couple who left many social media users laughing shared how they visited a restaurant and enjoyed their time, only to get a bill two and a half times more than they had budgeted for.
Granted, the boyfriend seemed to have contributed to the unlikely situation, as he only brought R400 and didn't inform his partner.
One person shared a very 'real' story about dining out with a friend who kept ordering and didn't have enough to pay the bill, so asked him to split it...
Once went with a friend to Spur. I only ate about R500 worth of food and drinks. My friend kept ordering more food and alcohol. The bill came to R1900. He then said, 'let's split it 50/50'. I told him no way, I am only paying for what I ate and drank, because that's what we agreed on. I told him you are the one who pushed the bill to R1900. He looked at me, shocked as if I were the wrong one. I explained to the waiter, paid for my stuff, plus tip, and left. We are no longer friends. I will never understand people who eat and drink more than they can afford and then expect you to pay half.
- GlitchKing
We are not sure whether the boyfriend was kidding, but he admitted in the comments that they washed dishes to make up for the shortfall. The video shocked many people, most of whom said they always carry cash or ask what the budget is before ordering.
But it got us thinking about situations where you've been stuck for cash. While many service providers have evolved to cashless, some systems sometimes still require you to have some cash.
Carol Ofori shared how she has been stuck on more than one occasion parking places that don't allow card transactions and are 'cash only'.
The one that catches me now and again is cash for parking places. You can actually get parking for free if there is no ATM on site. But if I can tap, I always tap, but some parking lots only use cash and no tapping—then it’s a mess. In-person banking can help in most cases, but if there is no ATM in sight, you automatically become a beggar.
- Carol Ofori
