Could social media at bedtime be a cause for marital problems?

Today on 'Am I the Skebenga?', a husband leaves the bedroom because of his wife's social media use at bedtime.

What might have started as a simple pastime now poses a threat to couples. While social media was created for people to stay connected in the online world, the irony lies in the ideology that when people 'overuse' it, they risk losing their connections in the real world.

A Pinetown man, who chose to remain anonymous, wrote to Carol Ofori with the hopes of finding out if he was wrong about a situation with his wife.

He wrote, "At least three times a week, my wife lies in bed next to me while I'm trying to fall asleep, and scrolls social media on her phone. The light is really bright, and what's worse is that she giggles and laughs all the time. Sometimes she even voice notes her friends! In bed while I'm trying to sleep! When I complain, she tells me she can't sleep, but this actually helps her sleep. So, now I've started sleeping in the spare room, and it's caused a bit of a rift. She says I'm overreacting and just looking for an excuse to sleep in another bed.

Am I being a skebenga for moving out of the room?"