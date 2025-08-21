Content creators test Durban's general knowledge
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Apparently, Durban is a continent...
Durbanites make us laugh even when we don't feel like it, but as the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.
A group of locals have come together to spread laughter through their content, and of course, we are all here for it. With the amount of stress and challenges always prevalent, it only makes sense to migrate toward the things that are lighthearted and funny.
The Nawty Rascals are a group of three men who uniquely contribute to the content they create in and around KwaZulu-Natal. One of their videos that caught our attention was recently shared on TikTok, and shows them asking people general knowledge questions.
The video discussed the lack of knowledge about geography, and while the people they approached were not the brightest bunch, they did one thing perfectly: they got people laughing, which was the aim.
They asked several people geographical questions and offered them R100 if they got all the answers correct. At the end of the video, we could safely say they walked away with the R100.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@thenawtyrascals Asking People random questions fail🫣🤣#viral #trending #funny #fyp ♬ original sound - TheNawtyRascals
Read more: SA content creators unite over a bunny chow
Raoul from The Nawty Rascals told us how they formed as a group: " It all started randomly. One day, we picked up our phones and thought, 'Why not mess around and make people laugh?' There was no plan, just pure fun, chaos, and creative madness.
We’re three very different rascals, one’s funny, one’s witty, and one’s just plain odd, and throw us together, and you’ve got a recipe for unpredictable pranks that no one else is doing. Every video is wild and silly, hopefully creating many laughs."
You can check out their content on their TikTok page or YouTube Channel.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
