Content creators test Durban's general knowledge

Durbanites make us laugh even when we don't feel like it, but as the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.

A group of locals have come together to spread laughter through their content, and of course, we are all here for it. With the amount of stress and challenges always prevalent, it only makes sense to migrate toward the things that are lighthearted and funny.

The Nawty Rascals are a group of three men who uniquely contribute to the content they create in and around KwaZulu-Natal. One of their videos that caught our attention was recently shared on TikTok, and shows them asking people general knowledge questions.

The video discussed the lack of knowledge about geography, and while the people they approached were not the brightest bunch, they did one thing perfectly: they got people laughing, which was the aim.