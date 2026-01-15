Cleola Govender: "Seeking help is a sign of strength"

Carol Ofori's first Woman Crush Wednesday for 2026 is Cleola Govender, a mental health advocate and author.

Carol Ofori speaks with her first Woman Crush for 2026, Cleola Govender. Govender, a mental health advocate, author and motivational speaker from Durban, joins Carol at the East Coast Radio studio today. As we kick off the first day of school and Carol celebrates another year around the sun, she also welcomes Govender to share her journey this Woman Crush Wednesday. Coming from a close-knit family, Govender shares that her parents have provided a strong foundation for her. She counts her blessings for having supportive parents and attests her values of resilience and perseverance to them.

Through my writing and speaking, I share messages of hope, healing, and resilience, encouraging people to prioritise their mental wellbeing and to understand that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. - Cleola Govender

Govender draws inspiration from her personal experiences and boldly states that it is through her own experiences that she is able to motivate and coach others with compassion.

My journey has taught me how important it is to talk openly about mental health, especially in spaces where silence and stigma still exist. - Cleola Govender

Her book, 'Birthmark: My Story', is a deeply personal piece of work that reflects on healing, self-acceptance, and the power of sharing one’s truth. Govender says her passion lies in reinforcing the message that people are not alone. She drives the message by reminding people that their feelings are valid and that healing is possible. It just takes one honest conversation at a time. Stay tuned to Carol Ofori this morning to listen to the full interview with Cleola Govender. If you'd like to be our next Woman Crush or know someone who deserves to be our next crush, submit your name here.

