Carol Ofori's message for teachers this World Teacher's Day

Sunday, 5 October, is World Teachers' Day. A day set aside to celebrate the work of teachers. The South African Government website states the following about World Teachers' Day: "UNESCO inaugurated 5 October as World Teachers' Day. World Teachers' Day represents a significant effort to raise awareness, understanding and appreciation for the vital contribution that teachers make to education and development across the globe." While many teachers can be credited for inspiring the journeys their students take after they finish their school careers, not all students can say they had an inspiring teacher who believed in them. As Carol Ofori heads off to the first South African Voice Over Awards, she expressed how she didn't have a positive, inspiring story of a teacher who believed in her or made her feel like she could accomplish anything. Sadly, that is a reality faced by many adults. While some let the negative words of their teachers determine the path they took, others used them as a source of motivation to prove them wrong.

In the words of The Notorious B.I.G.: "Yeah, this album is dedicated to all the teachers that told me I'd never amount to nothin'." We asked Carol to share a message with us for World Teachers' Day, and this is what she had to say. "What teachers need to understand is they really have such a huge responsibility on their hands. "We remember the teachers who pushed us and propelled us, and we also remember those who didn't believe in us just as much. So, I want to encourage teachers to remember those little lives and those little people they sit in front of every day, teaching and mentoring are going to be something tomorrow, and let them remember you for being encouraging and believing in them and not for the latter."

This is not to say that we don't practice appreciation and gratitude for the teachers who are doing their best to motivate, inspire and nurture the future generation. World Teachers' Day is a reminder to celebrate those teachers and give them the support and love they deserve. However, we would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge that some teachers could benefit from some inspiration in their teaching styles. Like parenting, teaching is a role purpose that shouldn't be taken for granted.

Image Courtesy of iStock