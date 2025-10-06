Carol Ofori wins gold at the first ever South African Voice Over Awards

This weekend saw the first-ever South African Voice Awards take place in Sandton, Johannesburg. Our very own Carol Ofori had the honour of attending after being nominated in two categories.

It seems the KwaZulu-Natal light shone brightly over our Daytime Queen as she won the award for Best Audiobook Narration. Carol narrated the children's book, 'The Feathered 5' by KZN author Roslynne Toerien.

As a natural storyteller and children's book author herself, it was a great honour for Carol to be nominated, but to walk away with the prize was a testament to her talent.

In what category did Carol Ofori win at the South African Voice Over Awards?

What made this win even more special is that it marked her first time narrating a children's audiobook.

Watching Carol get ready for the awards ceremony helped build up the energy (and ease the nerves, around the excitement of the event.

