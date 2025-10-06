Carol Ofori wins gold at the first ever South African Voice Over Awards
This Appreciation Monday, we celebrate our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, on her SA Voice Over award.
This weekend saw the first-ever South African Voice Awards take place in Sandton, Johannesburg. Our very own Carol Ofori had the honour of attending after being nominated in two categories.
It seems the KwaZulu-Natal light shone brightly over our Daytime Queen as she won the award for Best Audiobook Narration. Carol narrated the children's book, 'The Feathered 5' by KZN author Roslynne Toerien.
As a natural storyteller and children's book author herself, it was a great honour for Carol to be nominated, but to walk away with the prize was a testament to her talent.
In what category did Carol Ofori win at the South African Voice Over Awards?
Carol won the Best Audiobook Narration. What made this win even more special is that it marked her first time narrating a children's audiobook.
Watching Carol get ready for the awards ceremony helped build up the energy (and ease the nerves, around the excitement of the event.
Listen to her share a few words before the awards this weekend, courtesy of Instagram
A veteran broadcaster, Carol has worked in the radio industry for 20 years. Winning this award isn't just proof of her talent, but an acknowledgement of her consistent drive to perform and deliver.
Check out the video she posted of her arrival at the Awards with her husband, Greg, courtesy of Instagram.
I'm really, really excited and happy. I think it's really special to win an award when it's the first year of them. I went in with two nominations, and I am happy to have won one. I am glad that it's to do with work with narration because my whole work is storytelling, from radio to podcast to voiceover, everything I do is storytelling. Winning an award for storytelling means a great deal.
- Carol Ofori
Carol is over the moon with her win, but she didn't neglect to share her gratitude, as it's taken her 20 years to be recognised for her contribution to the industry.
Here's the moment Carol was announced the winner in her category. Take a listen to her winning speech, courtesy of Instagram.
