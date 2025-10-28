Listen: Carol Ofori tries to solve 'friendship copycat crisis' amongst KZN friends

To the friend who copies everyone in the group, watch out, your actions might get you cast out...

A group of friends from northern KZN are facing a 'friendship copycat crisis'. Some say you should be flattered when someone copies you, as it is a sign of admiration. However, everything comes with its limitations, even admiration. In friendship, like any other relationship, there are ups and downs. Some friends find it easier to navigate these challenging times than others, while some even abandon their friendships altogether. Which type of friend are you?

Carol Ofori has been put in a tricky situation as a group of listeners has shared their friendship dilemma with her. One of the friends wrote to Carol asking her if they were being 'Skebengas' for willfully excluding one of their friends. The group of about 15 friends have been in each other's lives since high school. They have managed to stay in touch and have a WhatsApp group where they communicate. "There is one woman in this group who has become insufferable. Whenever anyone sends a photo of something nice that they've bought themselves, like a bag, a watch, or a pair of shoes, almost every single time, this person will buy the same thing and post it a few days later! It is so annoying! Now, nobody ever posts photos of anything we buy because we know this person will spoil the excitement. We often send it privately," says anonymous from Richards Bay. Anonymous is seeking unfiltered advice from Carol and the rest of KZN on whether she and her friends are being 'Skebengas' for sending private messages to one another.

Who better than the Daytime Queen herself to dial in on this topic? Let's be honest, all groups have at least one friend who does something that doesn't sit well with everyone. Here's Carol's advice on the topic.



Regarding this scenario, I think it's absolutely whack when girls do that. I know a lot of girls do it, and I think every girl has a story of either someone they know or it happened to them personally. For me, if it's something very dear to me, I always say, 'Oh no, somebody bought it for me', and then it ends there. You know, if you ask: 'Where did you get that?' My response might be: 'My sister got it for me. My friend got it for me. I got it as a birthday gift'. That way, you avoid the person from going and getting it, but some people are so determined that they will go and find it regardless. In those cases, I let them keep the reward, but I think it's very whack. - Carol Ofori

Listen to what KZN had to say on the topic:

