Carol Ofori talks about sugar rushes, shopping hacks and gratitude
Updated
Carol Ofori shares some of her tips for navigating festive season shopping, sugar rushes and gratitude.
Shopping during the festive season can be a pain, but we asked Carol to share some of her shopping hacks.
"I always shop where I can get points, so using my eBucks with Takealot, for instance. I try my best to find discounts and also take advantage of buy one, get one free offers," she says.
She went on to say that online is always a better option for her because you can compare prices without having to walk from store to store.
Another great tip she provided was that you should never shop on an empty stomach, because you'll end up making "bad decisions".
Carol also shared her tips for controlling sugar rushes over the festive season.
It's inevitable that kids will be feasting on sweet treats this holiday, but how can you balance things out?
Of course, no one wants to be the Christmas Grinch, but it's essential to monitor your child's sugar intake.
Carol says her kids drink a lot of water, so if they've had a lot of sweets, she advises them to increase their water intake. In addition, she always reminds them how they feel when they've had too many sweets.
And last but definitely not least, we asked her about gratitude in the Ofori household.
Apart from prayer and the consistent reminder to stay grateful, Carol shared that they pack up all the stuff the kids have outgrown and either offer it to their nanny or other family members.
Reminding the Ofori kids to stay grateful is a consistent practice in their home.
"We always remind them that we are very, very blessed to have food and have a Christmas with gifts and that there are a lot of children out there that don't have parents to celebrate with," says Carol.
