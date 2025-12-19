Carol Ofori talks about sugar rushes, shopping hacks and gratitude

Carol Ofori shares some of her tips for navigating festive season shopping, sugar rushes and gratitude.

Shopping during the festive season can be a pain, but we asked Carol to share some of her shopping hacks.

"I always shop where I can get points, so using my eBucks with Takealot, for instance. I try my best to find discounts and also take advantage of buy one, get one free offers," she says.

She went on to say that online is always a better option for her because you can compare prices without having to walk from store to store.

Another great tip she provided was that you should never shop on an empty stomach, because you'll end up making "bad decisions".