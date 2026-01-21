 Carol Ofori chats to wellness counsellor Kayla Beechey this Woman Crush Wednesday
Carol Ofori chats to wellness counsellor Kayla Beechey this Woman Crush Wednesday

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Kayla Beechey, a woman with a genuine desire to help people beyond the surface level.

Carol Ofori poses with wellness counsellor Kayla Beechey at the ECR studios
Today, Carol Ofori welcomes Specialist Holistic Wellness Counsellor, Kayla Beechey, as her Woman Crush Wednesday. 

Beechey is registered with the Association for Supportive Counsellors and Holistic Practitioners (ASCHP) and has always held a deep passion for supporting people. 

Beechey got into counselling because she wanted to help and understand people through their surface-level struggles. She does this by looking more deeply into people's emotional, mental, and physical patterns, while also taking their lifestyles into account. By reviewing these practices, she can understand their state of well-being.

"Over the years, I’ve worked with clients navigating grief, anxiety, self-worth challenges, relationship struggles, burnout, and major life transitions," said Beechey. 

Beechey shared how going through her own loss inspired her. The loss of a close friend motivated the name of her online counselling practice, 'Otherwise, You Well?'

She says: "It was inspired by the remembrance of a dear friend who passed away — a gentle reminder of resilience, compassion, and the importance of supporting ourselves and each other in life’s ups and downs. This name reflects the core of my work: helping people remember themselves, their strength, and their well-being."

She also works closely with Kico Life, a wellness hub in Ballito, KZN.

Beechey says her family is her anchor. She comes from a close-knit family where love, faith, support, and connection were valued. She attributes these values to the person she is today. 

"My family has taught me resilience, empathy, and the importance of being present for one another. While I keep some parts of my personal life private, the lessons and love I’ve received from my family are a big part of why I do the work I do — helping others feel seen, supported, and cared for," she says. 

You can contact Kayla Beechey on Instagram at @otherwise_youwell or on WhatsApp at 061 6703951.

