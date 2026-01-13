Carol Ofori speaks with Counselling Psychologist amidst Matric Results
By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While excitement is in the air for many Matriculants, remember to stay mindful.
The excitement around the Matric results is thick in the air, but what about the kids who didn't pass? Carol Ofori chatted with a Counselling Psychologist, Ms Londeka Zulu.
Ms Londeka Zulu is from Turning Point Mental Health Services in Durban. Turning Point Mental Health Services was established in 2011 and has a team of seasoned psychologists who specialise in clinical, educational, counselling, and industrial psychology.
There's much excitement in the air over the 2025 Matric results, especially since KwaZulu-Natal outperformed the rest of the country with a 90.6% pass rate.
While the celebrations are high, many students are trying to drown out the noise of congratulations as they are consumed with disappointment over their results.
It's a reality that we have to acknowledge, as not everyone received a pass.
While it might seem like the world is caving in on you, it's not the end. In fact, it's far from the end.
There are several options available, and it's time to consider pivoting rather than dwelling on the feeling of underperformance.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) reported that this holiday, they received thousands of calls from both students and parents expressing their anxiety over the upcoming matric results. While that's totally understandable, it shouldn't result in negative self-talk or feelings of disappointment.
Carol chatted with Ms Londeka Zulu and asked for to share one thing that parents can do to mentally support Matriculants during this time.
Zulu said, "I think it's very important to keep open communication with your children. Most especially because sometimes students hide how they are feeling, especially when they are overwhelmed."
She advised parents to do regular check-ins with their kids. Having a support system is vital at this point.
Zulu advised students taking a gap year to use their time to upskill themselves with courses that can help them when they do decide to study full-time, and apply for jobs, which can be a full-time job in itself.
I think it's essential to avoid creating feelings of shame, as it is already an overwhelming experience, especially when you don't get the outcome you wanted. It's important for family members to create a non-judgmental environment and to stay supportive.
- Ms Londeka Zulu
Image Courtesy of Facebook
