Carol Ofori speaks with Counselling Psychologist amidst Matric Results

The excitement around the Matric results is thick in the air, but what about the kids who didn't pass? Carol Ofori chatted with a Counselling Psychologist, Ms Londeka Zulu.

Ms Londeka Zulu is from Turning Point Mental Health Services in Durban. Turning Point Mental Health Services was established in 2011 and has a team of seasoned psychologists who specialise in clinical, educational, counselling, and industrial psychology.

There's much excitement in the air over the 2025 Matric results, especially since KwaZulu-Natal outperformed the rest of the country with a 90.6% pass rate.

While the celebrations are high, many students are trying to drown out the noise of congratulations as they are consumed with disappointment over their results.

It's a reality that we have to acknowledge, as not everyone received a pass.