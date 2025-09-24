Carol Ofori speaks about heritage and family
We asked Carol Ofori how she would define 'heritage' to her kids, and she came through with her words of wisdom.
Happy Heritage Day to one and all!
Today symbolises so much for the people of South Africa. As a nation, we have come so far. Our diverse approach to our cultures has kept us reinventing our sense of heritage in the most colourful ways.
No one can say they belong to just one heritage, and that's the beauty of celebrating Heritage Day. We have all immersed our way into each other's realities, histories, and sense of belonging in the most natural ways. This inspires and motivates us as we unite over food, cultural practice, music, etc.
We asked Carol Ofori a few questions to understand what heritage means to her and her family, and this is what she had to say:
How would you describe heritage to your kids?
Carol: " I guess I'd tell them their heritage is Pan-African. Mommy is South African and Daddy is Ghanaian. Together, we are a Pan-African family. We are a passionate African family. We are a family that loves the continent of Africa and the idea of Africans working together.
They have a prime example of that, with Daddy being West African and Mommy being South African.
How do you reinforce heritage as a mother, considering you and Mr Ofori represent different African heritages?
Carol: " I think for me, reinforcing heritage is just explaining to my children that the bigger picture here is not necessarily that you are Pedi, you are Zulu, you are Ashanti. My children are Ashanti because their father is from the Ashanti tribe, so they are Ashanti, but even in being Ashanti, they must recognise that Mama is a Sotho, I am Pedi, and they're also part of that. Still, even on the greater schemes, they are African children.
Greg and I try to drive that so much to just be passionate about the continent. But yes, from a Ghanaian point of view, they are Ashanti by tribe, but that should not define them. Being Ashanti implies a lot of things. The culture, the language, the food, and my kids, being Pan-African, haven't had the exposure to all those things.
So as much as they may recognise themselves as Ashanti to be part of a tribe, they are part of an African tribe, if that makes sense."
Do you feel like each place you've visited and resided (for example, KZN) has contributed to your heritage?
Carol: " Yes, I do feel like every place I've lived, you know, I grew up, I was born in the Northwest Province.
I spent a large part of my childhood in Mafikeng, and my formal education was in Johannesburg. Now, I'm raising a family in KwaZulu-Natal. I think I've been very fortunate to be able to live in three provinces in my lifetime. I'm also open to living in many parts of the world, should that opportunity arise.
I definitely do feel that places I've visited and places I've lived have contributed to my heritage and to who I am."
What one food represents your childhood heritage, and how do you make it?
Carol: " Oh my gosh. I think something as simple as pap. People take pap for granted because how you make pap determines tribe.
So I'm a Sotho girl. We make our pap a lot more smoother, a lot more runnier than, for example, the Nguni, who make their pap quite stiff and hard. Ours is a very soft type of pap. So I make my pap that way, the Sotho way. I enjoy it that way. I do enjoy the Zulu one.
I don't know if it's the Zulu or the Xhosa people, but they even put salt in their pap. We don't put any salt, no butter, nothing. It's just a smooth pap, and I know how to make it pretty well.
