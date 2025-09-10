Carol Ofori shares sweet moment with her son the artist
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Carol Ofori recently shared a heartwarming experience with her son, who is showing great promise as a young artist.
Carol Ofori recently shared a heartwarming experience with her son, who is showing great promise as a young artist.
Carol Ofori shares a wholesome moment between her and her son when he decided to draw a picture of her.
Some might call young Ofori a budding artist in the making, a young man with all the confidence and courage to succeed in the art world.
However, Mama Bear Carol Ofori was left speechless when she saw the portrait her son had taken of her. It was a bit of a shock paired with a lot of humble pie.
Kids can serve humble pie even when you didn’t order it—and they do it so well.
No one tells you that the fastest way to a reality check is having a child.
Carol and her family were relaxing at home when her son asked her if she would pose for him as he wanted to render a sketch of her.
Of course, the vivacious Carol was happy to sit for her first portrait; she even felt proud that he asked. His instructions were clear: " "Stay still and look to the right.” Check and check.
Once the young man had completed his drawing, it was time for Mom to see it, and this is what she had to say: “I found it so cute and laughed so much when I saw it, and I thanked him for the picture.”
This is what the young man had to say for himself: “I couldn't draw her nicely because she didn't turn her head.”
As for Mr Ofori, when Carol asked his opinion of the drawing, he said: “It’s spot on.”
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Woman records herself in a car crash while vlogging
A woman filming a video for social media while driving crashed her car a...Danny Guselli 42 minutes ago
-
'Food addiction is a real thing', says TikTok coach Kopano
What does “healthy” really mean in 2025? In this episode of Don’t Hold B...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago