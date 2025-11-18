The 3 things Carol Ofori does as a successful entrepreneur

It's National Entrepreneur Day, and Carol Ofori is sharing three things she does that have helped shape her success.

It's National Entrepreneur Day, and Carol Ofori is sharing three things she does that have helped shape her success.

It's National Entrepreneur Day, and we asked our Daytime Queen to share some tips on things that have contributed to her success as an entrepreneur. Carol Ofori wears many hats in her career; she is a radio broadcaster, TV personality, author, an award-winning voice-over artist, and a co-founder of Ratings for Schools with her husband, Greg. Wearing this many hats can be overwhelming for a mother of two, but Carol has a few tips up her sleeves. It is essential to understand that no entrepreneur can say they learnt it all on the first try. You live, you sometimes fall, and you pick yourself up and learn.

Read more: Carol Ofori wins gold at the first ever South African Voice Over Awards

Carol shares three tips that have helped her in her entrepreneurial journey. 1. Practice self-care The first thing that Carol commits to is ensuring she is okay. She checks in with herself first and foremost. "I make sure that I point to myself. My mind needs to be okay. My body needs to be okay. I need to look after myself, so I have to make sure I'm in a good space and in good health," she shares. 2. Time management This is a significant challenge for many people, particularly those seeking to master the entrepreneurial lifestyle. For someone like Carol, it becomes more challenging because, apart from her long list of responsibilities as a mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, she has a long list of businesses that are strongly linked to her passions. She says: " Time management is crucial because I do so many things. I have to be very mindful of my time management. It's so, so, so important." How can I manage my time better? There are several approaches to time management. One of them is setting aside time to do each thing on your to-do list; this way, you can assign tasks with specific times. However, remember that this takes diligence and learning how to be efficient.

Learning how to prioritise quality over quantity is also a big deal. When you know your day is full, avoid overpopulating it with several tasks. Instead, plan out your week or day according to your priorities.

3. Learn how to balance Finding balance as an entrepreneur can be tricky. However, it's a key trait to work on if you want to achieve success. Learning how to balance work, self-care, and family is a key ingredient in your entrepreneurial journey. Take the time to determine how this looks to you; it may appear differently to each entrepreneur. Find a way that suits you. "When you are working, you gotta know how to work hard, when you need to work hard, but also when it's time to close the laptop and make time to enjoy the other things in life. So, whether it's family, whether it's friends... when you're there, be there so that when you commit to your work, you commit to it wholeheartedly," says Carol. When you find balance, you also learn a significant life lesson: to live despite how busy you are.

Image Courtesy of Instagram