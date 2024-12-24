Carol Ofori shares her 2024 Christmas plans

Merry Christmas, everyone; we hope you and your family have a heartwarming time together and that you all remember what you are grateful for this Christmas.

In the spirit of sharing, we asked our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, about her plans for this special day. She was excited to share that she would spend Christmas with her family in Durban this year.

They were all looking forward to keeping it local, and one of the day's highlights was Greg Ofori's cooking.