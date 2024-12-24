Carol Ofori shares her 2024 Christmas plans
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"I'm looking forward to spending Christmas in Durban..."
"I'm looking forward to spending Christmas in Durban..."
Merry Christmas, everyone; we hope you and your family have a heartwarming time together and that you all remember what you are grateful for this Christmas.
In the spirit of sharing, we asked our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, about her plans for this special day. She was excited to share that she would spend Christmas with her family in Durban this year.
They were all looking forward to keeping it local, and one of the day's highlights was Greg Ofori's cooking.
She said that her favourite is turkey wings, and she made a special request for lamb shank this year. Her husband, Greg Ofori, recently displayed his culinary skills on the SABC 3 show, 'Ready, Set, Cook'.
On the show, he competed against his better half, Carol Ofori, and his team won. Perhaps his win inspired him to take over the kitchen this Christmas? Carol Ofori said that she is looking forward to his cooking, and she wasn't sure about the final menu, but they differ in their menu-making skills.
She said while she prefers to make more than one cut of meat, Greg opts for one main cut of meat.
Read more: J Sbu's top holiday activities for families
Carol Ofori and her family took this opportunity to wish all her listeners a happy Christmas and reminded everyone to stay safe during the festive season.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Tackling love: The real story behind the Sharksfest proposal
This rugby-loving couple's proposal story will melt your heart! Ruewel a...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Stacey and J Sbu's 2024: Laughter, tears and lovely memories
From heartwarming milestones to hilarious antics, we're taking a trip do...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago