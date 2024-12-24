 Carol Ofori shares her 2024 Christmas plans
Carol Ofori shares her 2024 Christmas plans

By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"I'm looking forward to spending Christmas in Durban..."

Merry Christmas, everyone; we hope you and your family have a heartwarming time together and that you all remember what you are grateful for this Christmas. 

In the spirit of sharing, we asked our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, about her plans for this special day. She was excited to share that she would spend Christmas with her family in Durban this year. 

They were all looking forward to keeping it local, and one of the day's highlights was Greg Ofori's cooking. 

She said that her favourite is turkey wings, and she made a special request for lamb shank this year. Her husband, Greg Ofori, recently displayed his culinary skills on the SABC 3 show, 'Ready, Set, Cook'. 

On the show, he competed against his better half, Carol Ofori, and his team won. Perhaps his win inspired him to take over the kitchen this Christmas? Carol Ofori said that she is looking forward to his cooking, and she wasn't sure about the final menu, but they differ in their menu-making skills. 

She said while she prefers to make more than one cut of meat, Greg opts for one main cut of meat. 

Carol Ofori and her family took this opportunity to wish all her listeners a happy Christmas and reminded everyone to stay safe during the festive season. 

