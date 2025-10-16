Carol Ofori reveals the most dramatic person in her life

Who's the most dramatic person in your life? Carol Ofori opens up about someone close to her who tends to be a little too dramatic.

A social media video about an overly dramatic dog has sparked a conversation about the most dramatic person in Carol Ofori's life. The funny video got Carol thinking about the most dramatic person in her life. In the video, the dog's owner shared numerous examples of how her dog can be dramatic. She starts by sharing how her pup got a tiny cut on its paw, and was so upset that they became concerned. During a visit to the vet, they discovered that the dog had a tiny paper cut. Several other incidents revealed that her dog was somewhat of a 'drama king'. Watch the video from Instagram below.

After watching the video, Carol wanted to share who the most dramatic person in her life is. It turned out to be an interesting revelation because it was none other than her own mom.

To prove her point, Carol tried getting her mother's attention, but her mom was more concerned with what the kids were doing. It was only then that Carol revealed to her mother what she was trying to do and how she was the most dramatic person in her life. Mom came in with a comeback, though. When asked who the most dramatic person in her life was, she said that it was Carol's sister, Refilwe.

Carol Ofori: " So who's the most dramatic person, you know?" Mom: "Your sister!" "Carol Ofori: "Why is she so dramatic?" Mom: " Because she's either extremely loud or extremely quiet. She's never in the middle. She's always on the extreme, so either the left or the right extreme, but she doesn't know the middle ground." Carol Ofori: "Okay, I'm going to forward this to her now, and thanks, mama."

Carol opened the question to KZN, and the listeners came through with some alarming feedback. More than one listener admitted that they were the dramatic person in their lives. Not only were they self-confessed drama queens and kings, but one caller even outed his girlfriend. He then followed up by saying that he "low-key" enjoys her drama because he finds it entertaining.

