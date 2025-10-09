Carol Ofori reminisces about her 29th birthday as ECR turns 29!

It's time to celebrate with East Coast Radio as we turn 29 today!

This year, our birthday gift to you is 29 litres of fuel to 200 lucky East Coast Radio listeners across four Engen service stations around KwaZulu-Natal.

In honour of celebrating this milestone year, we asked Carol Ofori to share some insight into her 29th birthday.



The first thing Carol remembered about her 29th birthday was a surprise birthday party that her sister threw for her.

" My sister organised a surprise birthday party. It was a great birthday party. We went to the Fire and Ice Hotel in Melrose Arch. It was a spectacular night. Friends were there, and Greg was there. I didn't know at the time that this boyfriend would become my husband a few years later. We were actually on the cusp of him proposing to me," she recalls.