Carol Ofori reminisces about her 29th birthday as ECR turns 29!
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
East Coast Radio turns 29, and Carol Ofori shares some insight into this milestone birthday.
East Coast Radio turns 29, and Carol Ofori shares some insight into this milestone birthday.
It's time to celebrate with East Coast Radio as we turn 29 today!
This year, our birthday gift to you is 29 litres of fuel to 200 lucky East Coast Radio listeners across four Engen service stations around KwaZulu-Natal.
For more on how you can be part of the celebration and win even more fantastic prizes, read here.
In honour of celebrating this milestone year, we asked Carol Ofori to share some insight into her 29th birthday.
The first thing Carol remembered about her 29th birthday was a surprise birthday party that her sister threw for her.
" My sister organised a surprise birthday party. It was a great birthday party. We went to the Fire and Ice Hotel in Melrose Arch. It was a spectacular night. Friends were there, and Greg was there. I didn't know at the time that this boyfriend would become my husband a few years later. We were actually on the cusp of him proposing to me," she recalls.
Read more: East Coast Radio’s 29th Birthday Celebration
I think every decade has a lesson. The biggest lesson of my twenties is how to prioritise my happiness. I think in my twenties, I was all about prioritising everybody's happiness, and mine fell by the wayside.
- Carol Ofori
What truly stood out to us as Carol reminisced about her last year in her twenties was that she was about to step into another decade of greatness, and before she did, she would need to reflect on what had served her and what hadn't.
In your twenties, you want everyone to like you, you want to have friends, and you want to be cool. So, I did all of that. And once you hit 29 and you start reflecting and you realise, damn, how did all of this nonsense serve me? It didn't, it doesn't.
- Carol Ofori
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
KZN fishing back in action
The wild weather has finally settled and it’s shaping up to be a great w...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Carol Ofori reminisces about her 29th birthday as ECR turns 29!
East Coast Radio turns 29, and Carol Ofori shares some insight into this...Carol Ofori an hour ago