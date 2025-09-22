 Carol Ofori nominated for SA’s first-ever Voice Over Awards
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, shares her exciting news about receiving a voice-over award nomination.

Carol Ofori stands with author Roslyn Toerien during audiobook recording
Supplied/Carol Ofori

Carol Ofori has been nominated for a South African Voice Over Award

Carol Ofori has earned her keep in the voice-over industry as a master voice-over artist. In 2022, she was nominated for Best African Voiceover in an outstanding commercial at SOVAS and walked away with the win. 

Carol Ofori was humbled and honoured to hear about her nomination. Not only was it an honour, as it was the first-ever South African Voice Over Awards, but also because she was nominated in a category that she hadn't delved into before—children's book narration. 

“A win for me is always a nomination; nominations are wins on their own”, said Carol Ofori.

Read more: Danny Guselli cuts the ribbon to his home studio

Carol Ofori received a nomination in the Best Audiobook Narration for her first children's book narration in Roslynne Toerien’s compelling audiobook, ‘The Feathered 5’. 

“The nomination highlights Carol’s skill in bringing the story to life and engaging listeners with her nuanced and emotive delivery.” (Marketing Spread)

“Voice artistry is a passion of mine, and to have my work recognised by the industry in this way is a wonderful feeling. These nominations showcase the hard work and dedication I put into every project, and I’m deeply grateful to those who have supported me along the way”, said Carol Ofori.

Read more: Durban mom and author brings us two new children's books

The first-ever South African Voice Over Awards will occur on 4 October 2025 at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton. 

“Founded by The Voiceover Factory, these awards are a huge milestone for our industry. This platform enables us to give recognition to the exceptionally talented voices we’ve been listening to for years. Our categories range from commercial performances, audiobook narrations, e- learning & multilingual performances, highlighting these voices' impact on our daily lives.” (SA Voice Over Awards)

Watch her share her exciting news below on Instagram

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Supplied

