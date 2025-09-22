Carol Ofori nominated for SA’s first-ever Voice Over Awards

Carol Ofori has been nominated for a South African Voice Over Award. Carol Ofori has earned her keep in the voice-over industry as a master voice-over artist. In 2022, she was nominated for Best African Voiceover in an outstanding commercial at SOVAS and walked away with the win. Carol Ofori was humbled and honoured to hear about her nomination. Not only was it an honour, as it was the first-ever South African Voice Over Awards, but also because she was nominated in a category that she hadn't delved into before—children's book narration. “A win for me is always a nomination; nominations are wins on their own”, said Carol Ofori. “A win for me is always a nomination; nominations are wins on their own”, said Carol Ofori.

Carol Ofori received a nomination in the Best Audiobook Narration for her first children's book narration in Roslynne Toerien’s compelling audiobook, ‘The Feathered 5’. “The nomination highlights Carol’s skill in bringing the story to life and engaging listeners with her nuanced and emotive delivery.” (Marketing Spread) “Voice artistry is a passion of mine, and to have my work recognised by the industry in this way is a wonderful feeling. These nominations showcase the hard work and dedication I put into every project, and I’m deeply grateful to those who have supported me along the way”, said Carol Ofori.

Working with her was amazing. She was adamant that I was going to voice that book. She pushed me to really go into the characters and be creative with the characters. I really enjoyed doing the audiobook, it was my first time doing a kids audiobook narration. I've done other audiobook narration but with the colorful kids book and working with such an awesome author like Roslynne Toerien was such an honour. - Carol Ofori

The first-ever South African Voice Over Awards will occur on 4 October 2025 at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton. “Founded by The Voiceover Factory, these awards are a huge milestone for our industry. This platform enables us to give recognition to the exceptionally talented voices we’ve been listening to for years. Our categories range from commercial performances, audiobook narrations, e- learning & multilingual performances, highlighting these voices' impact on our daily lives.” (SA Voice Over Awards) Watch her share her exciting news below on Instagram.

Image Supplied