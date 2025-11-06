Carol Ofori multi-award-winning comedy talent, Vafa Naraghi

Carol Ofori welcomed local comedian Vafa Naraghi into the studio, where they chatted about his journey into comedy and more. With a background in Civil Engineering, including a master's in Structural Engineering, Naraghi's path to comedy wasn't the most conventional. He has since pivoted to a career in entertainment that has spanned more than eight years. Having performed on stages across Africa, Europe, and the USA, he is known for his ability to blend sharp wit, cultural fluency, and connect with his audiences from all walks of life.



Born to Persian parents in Carol's hometown of Mahikeng in the North West, Naraghi speaks six languages. His multilingualism, coupled with his global outlook, allows him to approach a style of comedy that is both deeply relatable and refreshingly original. His brand of clean humour has earned him widespread recognition, including two SA Comics Choice Awards and nominations for seven more across 2023 and 2024. Naraghi has shared platforms with global and local icons, and his shows have consistently sold out across South Africa and internationally, from Kenya to Europe.

People always assume that I am from Durban, but I am not, I am from Mahikeng. - Vafa Naraghi

Naraghi told Carol about his upcoming show at Sibaya Izulu Theatre on Friday, 7 November . Interestingly, Durban plays a significant role in his comedic journey; it was here that he performed one of his first shows. Fellow comedian Carvin Goldstone gave Naraghi his first break in Durban. The details are a bit hazy, but Naraghi remembers it being at a spot called Lucky's Bar on Windermere Road. While it was a momentous opportunity, he admits it wasn't his best first experience on stage.

Vafa Naraghi will be performing at Sibaya Izulu Theatre on Friday, 7 November. You can get your tickets at Webtickets.

Listen to the full interview where he speaks about his first time doing comedy.

