Carol Ofori gets a 'Zulu' name from KZN security guard

It's official, Carol Ofori has become an honorary citizen of KwaZulu-Natal after receiving a Zulu name.

The people of KZN have a way of making every interaction special and memorable. Carol experienced this recently as she entered a business park security gate.

Having arrived at the location for a voice-over job, Carol was in good spirits. Her mood elevated when she encountered a security guard who recognised her. As a KZN local, he asked her if she had a Zulu name, which she doesn't.

She went on to explain that she does have a Sotho name.

He, however, showed no interest in her Sotho name and instead chose a new Zulu name for her. From that moment, Carol's Zulu name would be Nosipho which means gift.

Watch her TikTok video below, titled "Call me Nosipho".