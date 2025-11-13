Carol Ofori gets a 'Zulu' name from KZN security guard
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"I'm officially a KZN resident now, I have a Zulu name!"
It's official, Carol Ofori has become an honorary citizen of KwaZulu-Natal after receiving a Zulu name.
The people of KZN have a way of making every interaction special and memorable. Carol experienced this recently as she entered a business park security gate.
Having arrived at the location for a voice-over job, Carol was in good spirits. Her mood elevated when she encountered a security guard who recognised her. As a KZN local, he asked her if she had a Zulu name, which she doesn't.
She went on to explain that she does have a Sotho name.
He, however, showed no interest in her Sotho name and instead chose a new Zulu name for her. From that moment, Carol's Zulu name would be Nosipho which means gift.
Watch her TikTok video below, titled "Call me Nosipho".
@carolofori Call me Nosipho #ZuluName #VoiceOver #AfricanName #KwaZuluNatal #Nosipho ♬ original sound - Carol Ofori
It's just like Carol to pull out some of her own tricks, so when she said, "Ah, gift...", the security guard was overcome with excitement.
The story of Nosipho didn't end there, as she returned to the same business park a day later. It was at this time that she surprised the security guard.
She called him by his Zulu name, Zilungiseni and yet again, he got incredibly excited. It seems people mainly address him by his English name, Hilton, but he prefers his Zulu name.
Things got even more exciting for him when Carol revealed that she knew the meaning of his name.
Watch the interaction between Carol Ofori and Zilungiseni from TikTok.
@carolofori Meet Zilungiseni the man behind my name Nosipho! #Nosipho #ZuluName #Zulu #Durban #KwaZuluNatal ♬ original sound - Carol Ofori
Image Courtesy of Instagram
