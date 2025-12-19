Carol Ofori's top 5 things to do in KZN this festive season

Carol Ofori shares some of the things she and her family will be doing this December holiday.

Carol Ofori shares some of the things she and her family will be doing this December holiday.

Carol Ofori shares what she and her family will be getting up to this festive season. The daytime queen says they will be keeping things casual this festive season, but of course, there are some things you have to do if you're spending the festive season in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Ofori family will be taking in a beach day or two, because how can you not when you live in sunny Durban?

Read more: Free things to in Durban this festive season

Carol believes that if you are lucky enough to spend a day outdoors, you should take advantage of the sun and pack a picnic. There are several picnic spots around Durban to enjoy. Another fun thing that they will definitely do is visit uShaka Marine World. Her kids love the water, so they are looking forward to a day of fun and entertainment at the theme park.

Read more: Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas

They are also planning to visit the cinema and catch a movie. Carol adds that both her kiddies love a good pamper, so she and her daughter will be going to get their nails done, while Mr Ofori and their son will enjoy some father-son bonding time at go-karting. There you have it, what are your holiday plans looking like?

Image Supplied