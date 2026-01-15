 Carol Ofori challenges the 'Mama's Boy' stereotype in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Carol Ofori challenges the 'mama's boy' stereotype in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Welcome to a new show segment with Carol Ofori, 'Mom's Moment'. 

Mother holding her sons hand at a beach
iStock/Jacob Wackerhausen

Carol Ofori is exploring the concept of 'mama's boy' this year and reframing the ideal in her new show feature, 'Mom's Moment'

2025 brought up several conversations about breaking down gender norms, most especially those focused on stereotypes that put pressure on men and what society expects them to be. 

We saw men stand up and speak up for their rights in ways that inspired many.

This community of men was driven to break down gender stereotypes, while also paving a new way for younger males and how they narrate their stories. 

A common stereotype that has been painted in a negative light over the years is 'mama's boy'. The term has been thrown around to describe a man who is excessively close to his mother. 

Read more: New Man Rising, an initiative sparking dialogue around GBV ahead of 16 days of activism

Carol will tackle this concept on her show this year, focusing on reframing the ideal in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'. 

While pop culture often paints 'mama's boy' in a negative light, Carol and her team reframe the concept by featuring conversations with modern-minded boy moms and adult sons who reflect on their upbringing and evolving relationships with their mothers.

Read more: 8 Signs you are in a toxic mom group

While this is one of many topics that Carol will address on her show this year, it marks a new path for content that our community of listeners finds engaging. 

It also opens up the conversation about healthy parenting, helping people understand that there's no one way to look at parenting. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Son Mother Kids Children

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.