Carol Ofori challenges the 'mama's boy' stereotype in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'

Carol Ofori is exploring the concept of 'mama's boy' this year and reframing the ideal in her new show feature, 'Mom's Moment'.

2025 brought up several conversations about breaking down gender norms, most especially those focused on stereotypes that put pressure on men and what society expects them to be.

We saw men stand up and speak up for their rights in ways that inspired many.

This community of men was driven to break down gender stereotypes, while also paving a new way for younger males and how they narrate their stories.

A common stereotype that has been painted in a negative light over the years is 'mama's boy'. The term has been thrown around to describe a man who is excessively close to his mother.