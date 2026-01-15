Carol Ofori challenges the 'mama's boy' stereotype in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'
Welcome to a new show segment with Carol Ofori, 'Mom's Moment'.
Carol Ofori is exploring the concept of 'mama's boy' this year and reframing the ideal in her new show feature, 'Mom's Moment'.
2025 brought up several conversations about breaking down gender norms, most especially those focused on stereotypes that put pressure on men and what society expects them to be.
We saw men stand up and speak up for their rights in ways that inspired many.
This community of men was driven to break down gender stereotypes, while also paving a new way for younger males and how they narrate their stories.
A common stereotype that has been painted in a negative light over the years is 'mama's boy'. The term has been thrown around to describe a man who is excessively close to his mother.
Carol will tackle this concept on her show this year, focusing on reframing the ideal in her new feature 'Mom's Moment'.
While pop culture often paints 'mama's boy' in a negative light, Carol and her team reframe the concept by featuring conversations with modern-minded boy moms and adult sons who reflect on their upbringing and evolving relationships with their mothers.
Read more: 8 Signs you are in a toxic mom group
I'm so excited to dip into my mom bag this year, which is a space I think we tried in the beginning with Bad Moms Club. I think this year is a good time to revive conversations about moms and the parenting space as a whole, but in a unique way. I look forward to this feature, Mom's Moment, that will happen every Thursday at 9:30 am, and I look forward to sharing a space that's difficult, very rewarding, and beautiful.
- Carol Ofori
While this is one of many topics that Carol will address on her show this year, it marks a new path for content that our community of listeners finds engaging.
It also opens up the conversation about healthy parenting, helping people understand that there's no one way to look at parenting.
