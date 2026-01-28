Carol Ofori chats to Durban-born Consumer Scientist Lungile Nhlanhla
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Lungile “Lungi” Nhlanhla, a Consumer Scientist who specialises in food and nutrition, is Carol Ofori's Woman Crush Wednesday today.
Lungile “Lungi” Nhlanhla, a Consumer Scientist who specialises in food and nutrition, is Carol Ofori's Woman Crush Wednesday today.
Today, Carol Ofori celebrates Lungile Nhlanhla as her Woman Crush Wednesday, a Consumer Scientist specialising in food and nutrition.
Nhlanhla's work is firmly rooted in a thoughtful intersection of science, creativity, culture, education, and wellness. She brings a "deeply contextual, people-centred approach to food, learning and community engagement".
She is currently in the process of completing her Master’s degree in Consumer Science (Food and Nutrition).
Nhlanhla's academic foundation includes a Postgraduate Diploma (Honours) in Consumer Science: Food and Nutrition, completed at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in 2022, as well as a Certification in Therapeutic Food Plans: A Component of Personalised Nutrition, qualifying her as a Therapeutic Nutritional Coach in 2023.
Her introduction to food was interesting. Nhlanhla started her food journey on Season 1 of MasterChef South Africa in 2011, when she was just 21 years old.
It was her sister who encouraged her to enter because of her innate passion for cooking. She reached the Top 5 as a finalist, an experience that became a pivotal turning point in her career.
This brought great strides for her food journey, and after MasterChef South Africa, she was recruited by Media24 as a Food Editor for DRUM Magazine, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at the time.
She later continued with DRUM Magazine as a contributing editor and, in 2017, expanded her editorial work as a contributing food editor for Ginja Food Magazine.
In September 2013, Lungi founded her Durban-based company, Lungi’s Corner, initially focusing on freelance food media services, including recipe development, food writing, and food styling for corporate clients within the food industry.
At the same time, she created a niche by providing five-star private chef and catering services to individuals and corporate clients—grounding her work in practical execution, hospitality excellence, and real-world food systems. This work continues to form an integral part of her professional offering.
In addition to representing many well-known brands in South Africa over the years, such as Rhodes, Ace, Nyala, and Aromat, she served as the brand ambassador for Olive Pride from 2014 to 2015, developing and sharing recipes online using the brand's products.
She also served as the General Manager of Classique Braai Lounge Restaurant in Hillcrest from 2014 to 2017, which further exposed her to the industry. This experience also grounded her skills in leadership, business and operational management.
Above all her success, Lungi credits her parents, Dr Albert and Manana Nhlanhla, who have grounded her in her achievements.
I am the youngest of four married siblings (my sisters Nhlanhlo and Xolile and brother Mlu) who have graced me with six wonderful nieces and a nephew. I am truly blessed to have both my parents alive and happily married, approaching their 52nd year married in May. Our parents raised us in a loving and intentional home where family, school and culture were always at the heart of everything.
- Lungile Nhlanhla
Listen out for Lungi's interview with Carol Ofori this morning at 9:30 am live on East Coast Radio.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago