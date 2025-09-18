Carol Ofori dials in on being contacted ‘outside of work’ hours?

How many South African companies respect their employees' right to switch off communications after their office working hours?

How many South African companies respect their employees' right to switch off communications after their office working hours?

More and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon regarding the right to switch off outside of working hours. While it has become common practice for many companies to contact their employees outside of their working hours, it’s not something that everyone agrees with or considers appropriate. The lack of boundaries has created an ‘always-on’ culture that can sometimes create an unhappy workforce. Employees feel burnt out because there is no clear line between online and offline. Most recently, Australia has formally adopted these rights. "Employees now have the right to refuse to monitor, read or respond to employer contact, unless doing so is unreasonable,” reports Business Tech.

We asked Carol Ofori and Rory Petzer to share their thoughts and this is what they had to say: “I just feel that, for the most part, employees should not at all be required to respond to anything work-related after hours. Burnout, exhaustion, stress and anxiety are real and have sometimes fatal consequences in many forms. That email can wait until tomorrow! People should be afforded the opportunity to switch off and spend time with our families without having to check their phone every few minutes,” says Rory.

Carol, on the other hand, says that she gets it, especially in her line of work, where it is a requirement to be online most of the time. "Our work never really stops, and I think it depends on the kind of work you do. If your work is an around the clock type of environment then I guess it is what it is. You know, doctors, nurses, those people, us radio broadcasting journalists, your work is always consistent. Like you get calls all the time. But I think when you work nine to five where people have gone home and shut down, those environments are also extremely stressful and I think employees should have the right to disengage from work and enjoy some quality family time. I feel like even with our industry, we shouldn't find ourselves feeling like we have to extend ourselves even when we are exhausted. So, for example, if I'm going through the most in my life, I should be able to just switch off my phone."

She went on to say, "So let's say my show ends at 12 pm, so if I switch off my phone from 1 pm till the following day at 8 am, that's what it is. You get what you get. There should not be a situation where 'we try to get ahold of you and we couldn't get ahold of you', and all of a sudden your boss is being funny. No, if the phone is off because you need to switch it off to gather yourself, you must do that. So I think we must absolutely use our discretion. But if you as an individual need to switch off and not be contacted, you should be able to do that without prejudice."

