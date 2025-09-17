Carol Ofori chats to Makhosi Msimango, founder of Ndzenga Tours and Safaris
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
In the spirit of Heritage Month, Carol Ofori chats to Makhosi Msimango, the woman behind Ndzenga Tours and Safaris.
Makhosi Msimango, the founder and managing director behind Ndzenga Tours and Safaris, is our Woman Crush today.
As part of our tribute to Heritage Month, Carol Ofori and the team are committed to highlighting some of the great people who celebrate our heritage in KwaZulu-Natal.
Having grown up in the rural area of eTholeni near eMsinga (in the northern parts of KZN), Msimango proudly shares that her passion lies in her culture and people.
Her family moved to Durban when she was a teenager, and she matriculated at Westville Girls High School. She has also studied project and events management at Damelin, travel and tourism, and edX, completed a senior management service programme at the National School of Government, and completed her BCom degree in entrepreneurship at Unisa.
Msimango is the Chairperson for the BRICS WBA Tourism Working Group and Advisory Board Member for the African Association of Women in Tourism & Hospitality (AAWTH).
She strongly believes that tourism isn’t just meant to be a profitable business that aims at sustainability for the country, but it is an opportunity to help empower women from the rural areas to form part of the process and business.
Msimango believes that women are the backbone of the rural economy. She has focused her business to include women and has prioritised them by leading coaching and mentoring workshops for the rural women.
As the former Provincial Chairperson of the KZN Women in Tourism, Msimango has borne witness to the gaps, barriers and challenges that women experience in the tourism industry.
With my new appointment thus far, we have successfully managed to lead, continually serve and build traction for BRICS WBA-Tourism. I have also successfully advocated and lobbied for the organisation to adopt and implement transformative leadership on the provincial, national and global scale. As it stands, the organisation has the power to advocate, lobby, and has created access to economic opportunities for its members.
- Makhosi Msimango
Image Courtesy of Instagram
