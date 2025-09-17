Carol Ofori chats to Makhosi Msimango, founder of Ndzenga Tours and Safaris

Makhosi Msimango, the founder and managing director behind Ndzenga Tours and Safaris, is our Woman Crush today.

As part of our tribute to Heritage Month, Carol Ofori and the team are committed to highlighting some of the great people who celebrate our heritage in KwaZulu-Natal.

Having grown up in the rural area of eTholeni near eMsinga (in the northern parts of KZN), Msimango proudly shares that her passion lies in her culture and people.

Her family moved to Durban when she was a teenager, and she matriculated at Westville Girls High School. She has also studied project and events management at Damelin, travel and tourism, and edX, completed a senior management service programme at the National School of Government, and completed her BCom degree in entrepreneurship at Unisa.