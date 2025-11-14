LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'

Carol Ofori hosted the energetic and colourful foodie and cookbook author, Fehmida 'Fehmz' Jordaan in the studio today.

A city girl from Johannesburg, South Africans know Fehmz for her vibrant personality and distinctive cooking style. Her rise to stardom began on social media, and her authentic, creative style has garnered her a significant following.

Her storytelling skills are paired with her friendly, family-centric recipes that always manage to leave her followers hungry.

Fehmz is in town for her book tour, and Carol said that while this is the first time they're officially meeting, she would have loved to have Fehmz as her mentor on the cooking show Ready, Steady, Cook.