 LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lifestyle, Carol Ofori hosts Fehmz. 

Carol Ofori poses with Fehmz at the East Coast Radio studios
Supplied by East Coast Radio

Carol Ofori hosted the energetic and colourful foodie and cookbook author, Fehmida 'Fehmz' Jordaan in the studio today. 

A city girl from Johannesburg, South Africans know Fehmz for her vibrant personality and distinctive cooking style. Her rise to stardom began on social media, and her authentic, creative style has garnered her a significant following. 

Her storytelling skills are paired with her friendly, family-centric recipes that always manage to leave her followers hungry. 

Fehmz is in town for her book tour, and Carol said that while this is the first time they're officially meeting, she would have loved to have Fehmz as her mentor on the cooking show Ready, Steady, Cook.

Fehmz's Durban book tour will take place this weekend; however, all her slots are fully booked. 

On Saturday, 15 November, she'll be at Exclusive Books, Pavilion Mall and on Sunday 16 November at Mercedes-Benz, Umhlanga and Bargain Books, Midlands Mall.

Listen to the full interview between Carol Ofori and Fehmz: 
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Supplied

