LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lifestyle, Carol Ofori hosts Fehmz.
Carol Ofori hosted the energetic and colourful foodie and cookbook author, Fehmida 'Fehmz' Jordaan in the studio today.
A city girl from Johannesburg, South Africans know Fehmz for her vibrant personality and distinctive cooking style. Her rise to stardom began on social media, and her authentic, creative style has garnered her a significant following.
Her storytelling skills are paired with her friendly, family-centric recipes that always manage to leave her followers hungry.
Fehmz is in town for her book tour, and Carol said that while this is the first time they're officially meeting, she would have loved to have Fehmz as her mentor on the cooking show Ready, Steady, Cook.
It's very hard for people to translate who they are...and you've done this with this book. It's as colourful as you, the food is as homely and as inviting as you (are), and it's a great representation.
- Carol Ofori
Fehmz's Durban book tour will take place this weekend; however, all her slots are fully booked.
On Saturday, 15 November, she'll be at Exclusive Books, Pavilion Mall and on Sunday 16 November at Mercedes-Benz, Umhlanga and Bargain Books, Midlands Mall.
I want to say I've come out of my shell a lot more, and colour's been my thing. I didn't realise that a dream could be an actual thing that you could touch, and that's what this is like, it's kind of crazy. I think that I sit and I think there was a memory once when I was a kid, and I thought one day I wanna be able to do something cool...
- Fehmida 'Fehmz' Jordaan
Listen to the full interview between Carol Ofori and Fehmz:
Image Supplied
