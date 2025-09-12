Carol Ofori chats to SAMA award winning duo Qadasi and Maqhinga

Carol Ofori chats to two award-winning musicians on a quest to revive traditional Maskandi music.

Qadasi and Maqhinga are two talented musicians who bring their heritage into their music. As part of our ongoing passion for celebrating our heritage as a rainbow nation, Carol Ofori has kicked off Heritage Month by chatting to two men who are flipping the script on traditional Zulu and Western folk music. Carol welcomes David ‘Qadasi’ Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe into the studio today. They provide a great narrative about our South African heritage, specifically KwaZulu-Natal.

Qadasi and Maqhinga are SAMA award winners and have made it their mission to revive the powerful sounds of traditional Maskandi music. Jenkins, also known as Qadasi, is an accomplished vocalist, guitarist, concertina and banjo player who developed a deep passion for Zulu culture and music at a young age while travelling through Zululand with his late father, who was a journalist. "With two solo albums and three collaborative releases featuring friend and highly respected Maskandi artist, Maqhinga Radebe, Qadasi’s quest to revive traditional Maskandi music is well underway," he says. These two aren't just musical partners; they also have a strong foundation based on friendship. Their story began in 2010 in Durban when Qadasi was searching for a concertina tuner. As the proverbial saying goes, the rest is history after a classic jam session. Check out one of their videos below from YouTube.

While each of these talented musicians has earned a name for themselves in their professions, for more than a decade, they have joined forces and taken their fusion approach to traditional Zulu music and Western folk music to many places worldwide. The duo has performed audiences in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. Check out their upcoming shows: 13 Sep - Notties Touch Tournament in Nottingham Road, alongside Veranda Panda and Tanner Wareham 27 Sep - Zingela Heritage Festival in Weenen 4 Oct - The Hope Fundraising Festival in Scottburgh You can follow their journey on social media on the following platforms: www.qadasimusic.co.za | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube





