 Carol Ofori celebrates the multi-talented Adheema Davis
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Adheema Davis proves why she is the Jill of all trades...

Today, Carol Ofori celebrates Adheema Davis as her Woman Crush Wednesday. 

Davis isn't just the founder of Moon, South Africa's first seed cycling and dark chocolate holistic health treat company, but she is also a 'Jill of all trades'. She is a professionally trained architect with experience in both practice and academia, having received several awards and accolades in this field. Davis is also a yoga practitioner. 

She discovered her passion for seed cycling and holistic health and wellbeing through personal challenges. She found herself consuming a myriad of supplements to tackle her ever-growing list of health deficiencies that stemmed from stress and thought - there must be a better way.  

Her research journey led to her discovery of superfoods. Davis learnt about 'seed cycling', which is a dietary practice that combines several raw seeds into your diet during different phases of your menstrual cycle to support hormone balance. 

She was opening up to the world of holistic healing through food, learning that we have to be conscious about what we put into our bodies and the effects these foods have on our overall wellbeing. 

Ironically, it was her successes in her architectural career that led her to Moon Chocs. Pairing dark chocolate with seeds and nuts has become an art form that originated from the stress of the workplace. 

Davis is a stellar example of a woman thriving in a male-dominated industry; her accolades speak for themselves. 

As a student, she received several merit awards, including the National Research Foundation Innovative Master’s Scholarship for her M.Arch dissertation. She served for over a decade with the South African Institute of Architects, was a board member for Asiye eTafuleni, an alumna of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (2018), and the Cities Leadership Forum – Durban (2024). In 2025, Davis joined her partner as Director of Auta Architecture, alongside her PhD research. 

However, even with all her achievements, she still succumbed to workplace harassment and bullying. 

This didn't stop her from pushing past one of the most challenging times of her life and emerging stronger from it. 

Not only did she grow, but she also blossomed in her healing as she discovered a better way of living through the benefits of seed cycling and dark chocolate. 

Davis has a range of products on her website, moonchocs.co.za and calls each of her products a 'feeling'. She says: "Moon dark chocolates and seed cycling products take natural and holistic healing seriouslymaking hormonal health simple for you."

She breaks down the benefits of seed cycling across the phases of your menstrual cycle. 

