Carol Ofori celebrates the multi-talented Adheema Davis

Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Adheema Davis proves why she is the Jill of all trades...

Today, Carol Ofori celebrates Adheema Davis as her Woman Crush Wednesday. Davis isn't just the founder of Moon, South Africa's first seed cycling and dark chocolate holistic health treat company, but she is also a 'Jill of all trades'. She is a professionally trained architect with experience in both practice and academia, having received several awards and accolades in this field. Davis is also a yoga practitioner. She discovered her passion for seed cycling and holistic health and wellbeing through personal challenges. She found herself consuming a myriad of supplements to tackle her ever-growing list of health deficiencies that stemmed from stress and thought - there must be a better way.

I recall looking at the cocktail of capsules and tablets in my palm one morning - a myriad of supplements for inflammatory symptoms, endurance, and cognitive performance. Stress in a toxic environment had wreaked havoc on my body - fluctuating periods with raging PMS, IBS, low levels of iron and vitamin D, anxiety, chronic sinusitis, migraine, and cervical spasms. I couldn't stomach it any longer. I knew instinctively that there was a better way. I wanted to not just solve my problems, but to regain agency over my wellbeing, health, appearance, environment, and purpose. My family knows that I love to know things, to read, to research, and in this case, that's what I did. - Adheema Davis

Her research journey led to her discovery of superfoods. Davis learnt about 'seed cycling', which is a dietary practice that combines several raw seeds into your diet during different phases of your menstrual cycle to support hormone balance. She was opening up to the world of holistic healing through food, learning that we have to be conscious about what we put into our bodies and the effects these foods have on our overall wellbeing. Ironically, it was her successes in her architectural career that led her to Moon Chocs. Pairing dark chocolate with seeds and nuts has become an art form that originated from the stress of the workplace.

Moon products are made in small batches, using the finest, ethically sourced, GMO-free ingredients that are halaal, vegetarian, and vegan. It's not just a product range, but a feeling. I say this because it is deeply personal and at the origins of how Moon began, as a journey toward healing myself and addressing the stress and toxicity of the environments around me. - Adheema Davis

Davis is a stellar example of a woman thriving in a male-dominated industry; her accolades speak for themselves. As a student, she received several merit awards, including the National Research Foundation Innovative Master’s Scholarship for her M.Arch dissertation. She served for over a decade with the South African Institute of Architects, was a board member for Asiye eTafuleni, an alumna of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (2018), and the Cities Leadership Forum – Durban (2024). In 2025, Davis joined her partner as Director of Auta Architecture, alongside her PhD research. However, even with all her achievements, she still succumbed to workplace harassment and bullying.

Making use of opportunities to promote education and do my best was a problem for the men around me who had mastered failing forward, and saw my inability to remain quietly in a box that they wished to label as threatening - so sought instead to discredit and remove me rather than support my progress as for us all. - Adheema Davis

This didn't stop her from pushing past one of the most challenging times of her life and emerging stronger from it. Not only did she grow, but she also blossomed in her healing as she discovered a better way of living through the benefits of seed cycling and dark chocolate. Davis has a range of products on her website, moonchocs.co.za and calls each of her products a 'feeling'. She says: "Moon dark chocolates and seed cycling products take natural and holistic healing seriously, making hormonal health simple for you." She breaks down the benefits of seed cycling across the phases of your menstrual cycle. Check out her product range by clicking here.

