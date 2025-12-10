Carol Ofori celebrates Durban entrepreneur and creative Cerisha Naicker

The women featured on Carol Ofori's Women Crush Wednesday list this year have all stood out in their respective fields.



This week, we hear from a woman who isn't just a passionate storyteller but also an entrepreneur and a dreamer.

Cerisha Naicker is the creative director at Digital Productions, a company that her husband founded in 2011. She calls herself the creative driving force behind the brand, bringing her expertise to the photography and videography industry – specifically weddings and creative storytelling for corporates.

Naicker believes that the art of storytelling, combined with technical skill, can make all the difference for a couple's special day or a company's introduction to the world.

She's been nominated as one of the Top 40 KwaZulu-Natal businesswomen for 2025 and was awarded the Margaret Hirsch Woman in Business award for the Umhlanga region in 2019.