Carol Ofori celebrates Durban entrepreneur and creative Cerisha Naicker
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Today's Woman Crush Wednesday is Cerisha Naicker, who has a passion for visual storytelling and a knack for multitasking.
The women featured on Carol Ofori's Women Crush Wednesday list this year have all stood out in their respective fields.
This week, we hear from a woman who isn't just a passionate storyteller but also an entrepreneur and a dreamer.
Cerisha Naicker is the creative director at Digital Productions, a company that her husband founded in 2011. She calls herself the creative driving force behind the brand, bringing her expertise to the photography and videography industry – specifically weddings and creative storytelling for corporates.
Naicker believes that the art of storytelling, combined with technical skill, can make all the difference for a couple's special day or a company's introduction to the world.
She's been nominated as one of the Top 40 KwaZulu-Natal businesswomen for 2025 and was awarded the Margaret Hirsch Woman in Business award for the Umhlanga region in 2019.
Naicker's role also extends to Executive Producer for KwaZulu-Natal's most popular television production, 'The Get Real Talk Show'.
The show features prominent celebrities and significant events around KZN, isn't just an honour to produce for Naicker.
It presents an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from remarkable individuals.
The show airs weekly on OpenView TV.
Like most women in leadership, Naicker excels in her positions within a male-dominated industry. She considers her ability to multitask as one of her greatest strengths.
Naicker believes that dreams can evolve, and in her journey, it was about finding success and creating a life of financial independence.
She's a fan of Bollywood movies, which she says helps her create cinematic and bold videos for the bridal couples she works with.
She prioritises trust and personal engagement with her clientele and values her company for staying current with the latest trends and utilising up-to-date equipment.
Her passion isn't just contagious, it's also a key reminder of how to embrace your place in life. It's said that when you love what you do, you never truly work a day in your life.
Image Supplied
