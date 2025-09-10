Carol Ofori chats with Shareez Bagaria this National Book Week

On today's woman crush, Carol Ofori chats with author Shareez Bagaria, who uses her words to empower the next generation.

In honour of National Book Week, Carol Ofori highlighted a study by the University of Pretoria in 2023, which revealed that 81% of South African children in Grade 4 struggle to read for comprehension at age 10. South Africa has a literacy problem. As an author herself, Carol has always understood the value of reading with her children, and today, she speaks with a woman who happily takes on the highest peaks in the world, Shareez Bagaria. Bagaria is the author of 'Luna’s Journey', a book that aims to empower young minds. The book’s theme is similar to 'The South African Alphabet of Affirmations', a book of affirmations highlighting South Africa's 11 official languages.

In 'Luna’s Journey', Bagaria shares the story of a little girl who is encouraged by her mother through affirmations to find the grit and courage to face her journey in life. 'Luna’s Journey' gives us a peek into Bagaria's world. She comes from a human resources background and holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Psychology and is dedicated to personal development and coaching. Bagaria is a former provincial athlete and an avid climber who conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in 2022 and Mount Kenya in 2023. She says she was inspired to become an author by her late father who was a school principal. Besides her journey as an author and her passion for climbing, Bagaria enjoys reading parenting and psychology books, travelling, and being outdoors.

If you are looking for a positively charming book to help your child ease into the world of affirmations, then check out 'Luna’s Journey' by Shareez Bagaria. As a parent, coach and seasoned scholar in psychology, Bagaria understands the language required to speak to her target audience, children. Listen to the interview between Carol Ofori and Shareez Bagaria below.

Image Supplied