Carol Ofori on the AI actress that's ruffling feathers in entertainment

Carol Ofori shares her thoughts on introducing AI-generated talent into the industry.

An up-and-coming AI-generated actress by the name of Tilly Norwood is rattling up the acting world after receiving attention from interested talent agents. While she is said to be the next Scarlett Johansen, Norwood, unlike the other Hollywood greats, is 100% AI-generated. Her maker, Eline Van der Velden, created Tilly Norwood as a contribution to the growing world of artificial intelligence and as an 'art'. However, her growing popularity in the industry has created some unrest among many seasoned actors. With talks of many agencies wanting to sign Norwood, Van der Velden has recieved some backlash from actors in the industry.

Van der Velden responded to the haters with a post on social media that reads: "To those who have expressed anger over the creation of our AI character, Tilly Norwood: she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work - a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity. "I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool - a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting. AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I'm an actor myself, and nothing - certainly not an AI character - can take away the craft or joy of human performance." Check out the video below from Tilly Norwood's Instagram.

We asked Carol Ofori to share her thoughts on AI actors in the entertainment indusrty:

I think AI in the voice realm, as long as the voice artist is credited and paid. If you use that voice to create a new voice, that's a fair way to make it work and also allow the artist to have a break, but also their natural voice gets them a check. From a radio perspective. I don't think AI could ever replace an actual person, with personality and all of that. However, there are ways AI can be incorporated into radio to make it smoother and slicker. However, from a personality and human touch perspective, a radio personality will always be something that is needed. The question is, will the industry think it's necessary? That's where the complications come. You know, there are already radio stations that are running without human voices, and I think you can tell. Audiences want to hear people, real people with lived experiences and actual input. - Carol Ofori

Like Carol, Van der Velden believes that in creating Tilly Norwood, there isn't much comparison between the human element of talent versus that of AI, but more about creating an entirely separate genre. Van der Velden added: "I hope we can welcome AI as part of the wider artistic family: one more way to express ourselves, alongside theatre, film, painting, music and countless others. When we celebrate all forms of creativity, we open doors to new voices, new stories, and new ways of connecting with each other."

