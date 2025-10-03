 Carol Ofori on the AI actress that's ruffling feathers in entertainment
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Carol Ofori on the AI actress that's ruffling feathers in entertainment

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Carol Ofori shares her thoughts on introducing AI-generated talent into the industry. 

AI generated actress Tilly Norwood posing on street side and Carol Ofori looking in on her
Instagram Screenshot/tillynorwood

An up-and-coming AI-generated actress by the name of Tilly Norwood is rattling up the acting world after receiving attention from interested talent agents. 

While she is said to be the next Scarlett Johansen, Norwood, unlike the other Hollywood greats, is 100% AI-generated. Her maker, Eline Van der Velden, created Tilly Norwood as a contribution to the growing world of artificial intelligence and as an 'art'. 

However, her growing popularity in the industry has created some unrest among many seasoned actors. 

With talks of many agencies wanting to sign Norwood, Van der Velden has recieved some backlash from actors in the industry. 

Read more: WhatsApp AI tutor, Maski, deemed a success for SA learners

Van der Velden responded to the haters with a post on social media that reads:

"To those who have expressed anger over the creation of our AI character, Tilly Norwood: she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work - a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity. 

"I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool - a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting. AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I'm an actor myself, and nothing - certainly not an AI character - can take away the craft or joy of human performance."

Check out the video below from Tilly Norwood's Instagram

Read more: Can you tell the difference between AI and reality?

We asked Carol Ofori to share her thoughts on AI actors in the entertainment indusrty: 

Like Carol, Van der Velden believes that in creating Tilly Norwood, there isn't much comparison between the human element of talent versus that of AI, but more about creating an entirely separate genre. 

Van der Velden added: "I hope we can welcome AI as part of the wider artistic family: one more way to express ourselves, alongside theatre, film, painting, music and countless others. When we celebrate all forms of creativity, we open doors to new voices, new stories, and new ways of connecting with each other."

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Hollywood Actress Entertainment AI Acting

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.