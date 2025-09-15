Car guard saves KZN woman from attempted robbery

A KZN woman praised a Watercrest Mall car guard for saving her from an attempted robbery, calling him a true community hero.

A woman from the Upper Highway area in KwaZulu-Natal went to Facebook to express her appreciation to a car guard who saved her from a robbery attempt. The woman, who remained anonymous, said she was parked in the car park at Watercrest Mall, situated in the heart of Waterfall. While sitting in her car, a man approached her window and said he needed a new phone battery. The woman says she had a sickening feeling in her gut and was overcome with fear.

“I was sitting in my car with my window open on the upstairs level, and a man approached my window and started telling me he was from Molweni and that he needed a new battery for his phone. I had a terrible feeling in my gut, which is normally quite accurate and just felt fear," she said in her post. She further explained that as the man spoke, she noticed another man, who she believed was with him, walk over to the passenger side and look into the vehicle. At this point, Patrick, a well-known mall car guard, came to her rescue. He approached the car and began talking to the men in his dialect.



She is unsure what he said, but whatever it was, it caused the men to walk away from her vehicle. She wrote: “Please, if you can....give Patrick some love, he is on the upstairs level, the Woolies (Woolworths) entrance, I felt like he really, really just helped a girl out that was afraid. He is so lovely.” She wrote: “Please, if you can....give Patrick some love, he is on the upstairs level, the Woolies (Woolworths) entrance, I felt like he really, really just helped a girl out that was afraid. He is so lovely.” The community reacted positively to the post and joined in by spreading appreciation and positivity for car guards like Patrick. The Facebook post had over 330 comments and more than 5,200 reactions. "He is amazing..as he sees my car he brings me a trolley as I have a sore knee." "Patrick is just the sweetest, most polite gentleman, such a great asset to Watercrest Mall."

"The guys at Watercrest Mall are great. I went into the shops, and when I came out today, I got to my car and one of the car guards at Spar was standing at my window. He had waited at my car until I got back because I had left my window open, and he didn't want anything happening to my car. It's a real pleasure knowing they are looking out for us." "Thank you Patrick we need more people like you in this world."

Image Courtesy of Facebook