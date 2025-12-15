Car guard reveals how much he earns in a day
A car guard reveals who tips better and how much he earns in a day.
Social media coach Magriet Groenewald asks a car guard a few questions about his work, and his answers are both insightful and humble.
Groenewald spoke with a car guard named Adler, asking him some basic questions about his day-to-day experience guarding people's vehicles.
Her first question was about his income, a question that most people would probably love to know the answer to.
Adler, very honestly, shared that his income fluctuates. Some days he earns R150, while on other days he could earn up to R200 or R250.
He also shared how some people are happy to swipe to pay and showed off his portable card machine.
Then Adler revealed some interesting information about people who drive expensive cars and how there's a misconception that they are big spenders.
However, said that these motorists rarely tip car guards, and when they do, it's usually small change. It's the drivers of "cheaper cars" who tip better and more consistently.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@magrietgroenewald I asked the car guard a few questions today… And his answer humbled me. It’s not always the people who have more who give more. Sometimes it’s the ones who understand what it feels like to need a helping hand. ❤️ I’d love to hear your thoughts, what feels fair to you when tipping car guards, especially during the festive season? And how can we support them better this time of year? #porsche #lifelessons #realtalk #caperown #southafrica ♬ original sound - Magriet | Social Media Coach
It's not a must, it's by will, by love, by kindness. Because I didn't tell anyone to come here for me to watch their car, so I cannot tell you, you must pay me like this.
- Adler the car guard
Adler shared that he cannot tell people how much to pay him, which humbled Groenewald and many others on social media.
Groenewald shared: "It’s not always the people who have more who give more. Sometimes it’s the ones who understand what it feels like to need a helping hand."
She also got an overwhelming response from people on social media. The video received almost 80,000 views, and the comments were super positive.
Watch the video of Groenewald sharing the comments from the first video with Adler, courtesy of TikTok.
@magrietgroenewald We went back to Adler today, just to say thank you. His honesty, humility and story touched hearts across South Africa. Sometimes all it takes is one real conversation to remind us of our shared humanity. ❤️🇿🇦 Thank you @brieflynews for covering the story #feelgood #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #woolworths #magrietgroenewald ♬ original sound - Magriet | Social Media Coach
Image Courtesy of TikTok
