Capetonian experiences his first Durban curry

Curry isn't for everyone, especially not the kind made in Durban, where bold aromas and intense spices create a dish that’s not for the fainthearted. But when approached the right way, it can be a unique and unforgettable experience.

The beauty of Durban curry lies in the variety of spices used. Many assume it’s all about heat, but spicy doesn’t always mean burn-your-tongue fiery.

It’s the depth of flavour – the fragrant mix of masala, turmeric, and other aromatic spices – that makes it special.

Enter Tim Morrel, the Stellenbosch student who first caught our attention when he got his class at Stellenbosch University to sing during a lecture.

In December, he visited Durban and made quite an impression when he decided to try out a Durban curry. But let's just say... he didn't quite go about it the right way.