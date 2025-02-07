Capetonian experiences his first Durban curry
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's a harsh reality, but virgin curry eaters almost always end up hugging the toilet after trying Durban curry.
It's a harsh reality, but virgin curry eaters almost always end up hugging the toilet after trying Durban curry.
Curry isn't for everyone, especially not the kind made in Durban, where bold aromas and intense spices create a dish that’s not for the fainthearted. But when approached the right way, it can be a unique and unforgettable experience.
The beauty of Durban curry lies in the variety of spices used. Many assume it’s all about heat, but spicy doesn’t always mean burn-your-tongue fiery.
It’s the depth of flavour – the fragrant mix of masala, turmeric, and other aromatic spices – that makes it special.
Enter Tim Morrel, the Stellenbosch student who first caught our attention when he got his class at Stellenbosch University to sing during a lecture.
In December, he visited Durban and made quite an impression when he decided to try out a Durban curry. But let's just say... he didn't quite go about it the right way.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@timmorrel never again #fyp@Garfield ♬ original sound - Tim
Read more: Durbanite takes on beef bunny chow in the UK
Firstly, any true Durban curry lover will tell you that eating a curry on its own for the first time is a big no-no.
Curry is best enjoyed with rice and yoghurt to balance the heat – or perhaps a piece of naan or roti. Eating it straight from the bowl like soup? Not the best idea.
We have to call out fellow Durbanite, Garfield, who appeared in the video but clearly didn't do his research before letting his friend dive in unprepared. The result? A less-than-pleasant experience.
That said, next time, consider bringing a curry professional and pacing yourself. Durban curries are not for the fainthearted (although nowadays you can pick your heat level), but they're also full of flavour and shouldn't be stereotyped as making a person feel sick.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago