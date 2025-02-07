 Capetonian experiences his first Durban curry
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Capetonian experiences his first Durban curry

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It's a harsh reality, but virgin curry eaters almost always end up hugging the toilet after trying Durban curry.

Two white guys eating Durban curry
Two white guys eating Durban curry/TikTok Screenshot/timmorrel

Curry isn't for everyone, especially not the kind made in Durban, where bold aromas and intense spices create a dish that’s not for the fainthearted. But when approached the right way, it can be a unique and unforgettable experience.

The beauty of Durban curry lies in the variety of spices used. Many assume it’s all about heat, but spicy doesn’t always mean burn-your-tongue fiery. 

It’s the depth of flavour – the fragrant mix of masala, turmeric, and other aromatic spices – that makes it special.

Enter Tim Morrel, the Stellenbosch student who first caught our attention when he got his class at Stellenbosch University to sing during a lecture

In December, he visited Durban and made quite an impression when he decided to try out a Durban curry. But let's just say... he didn't quite go about it the right way.

Read more: Durbanite assesses beach after being away for a year

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok

@timmorrel never again #fyp@Garfield ♬ original sound - Tim

Read more: Durbanite takes on beef bunny chow in the UK

Firstly, any true Durban curry lover will tell you that eating a curry on its own for the first time is a big no-no. 

Curry is best enjoyed with rice and yoghurt to balance the heat – or perhaps a piece of naan or roti. Eating it straight from the bowl like soup? Not the best idea.

We have to call out fellow Durbanite, Garfield, who appeared in the video but clearly didn't do his research before letting his friend dive in unprepared. The result? A less-than-pleasant experience.

That said, next time, consider bringing a curry professional and pacing yourself. Durban curries are not for the fainthearted (although nowadays you can pick your heat level), but they're also full of flavour and shouldn't be stereotyped as making a person feel sick. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Cape Town Food Curry

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.