Durban ballerina performs in Snow White and the Zulu Warrior

The passionate and talented Durban ballerina, Cadee van Aswegen, is back and this time she's wowing audiences at the Durban Playhouse.

Carol Ofori welcomes back the young and talented Cadee van Aswegen, whose dance journey has been exciting and inspiring. This time, Van Aswegen has pirouetted her way onto the Durban Playhouse stage, where she will be dancing in Snow White and the Zulu Warrior this weekend. Her journey to dance has been driven by passion, as she began at the tender age of four. At six, she joined the Break-Thru Dance Academy & Co. and it's been a consistent rise to the stars ever since.

Van Aswegen plays the lead, Snow White, and despite this being an honour in itself, she still manages to embody the humbleness known to the character. "I play Snow White, a character who embodies purity, grace, and resilience. She faces challenges with quiet determination, never losing her inner strength or compassion. What I love about portraying her is exploring both vulnerability and power, showing that true beauty lies in courage and kindness, not perfection. Through this role, I’ve learned how movement can express strength in the most delicate way," she says. Van Aswegen shares her favourite part of Snow White and the Zulu Warrior. "My favourite piece in this year's show is 'Higher and Higher' as it showcases a diverse range of dance styles in the production. I love how each style blends together to create something powerful and dynamic on stage," she explains.

The performance of Snow White and the Zulu Warrior is described as the "world’s most beloved fairytale…with an African touch." A brief synopsis of Snow White and the Zulu Warrior reads: "Banished from her homeland, Snow White awakens in a vibrant African kingdom alive with rhythm, colour, and spirit. Guided by a fierce Zulu warrior and the magic of the blue cranes, she discovers that true beauty lies in courage, unity, and the power within. But danger brews as the jealous Queen unleashes the poisoned marula fruit." Break-Thru Dance Company says: "Our first full run of the show, and it was a true success! 160 dancers, from our tiniest 3-year-olds to our incredible guest professionals, brought the magic to life. It was a moment to cherish, watching a story we've dreamt of for a year finally unfold on stage." The performance will run from 28 - 30 November at the Durban Playhouse. Find out if the spirit of Africa will rise to save Snow White, or will envy and darkness silence her light forever? Tickets are R250 and can be purchased on Webtickets.

