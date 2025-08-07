Bride stuns on her big day with R320 Temu dress

When you think of a wedding dress, you don't automatically think of Temu.

Yet, Temu and Shein have become the top online selling platforms for many people. Not just in South Africa but around the world. Sadly, not everyone has had a positive experience purchasing clothes online.

But for Sihle Gabela, buying her wedding dress from Temu was a delightful experience that made her feel beautiful and confident.

Gabela found her happily ever after in 2003, and after having a traditional wedding in 2020, the couple didn't have the budget for an over-the-top white wedding. They are parents to four beautiful children and wanted to keep it small on a tight budget, so they opted for a home affairs wedding.