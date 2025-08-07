Bride stuns on her big day with R320 Temu dress
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Sihle Gabela, a mother of four, married the love of her life and father of her children last year when she donned a white dress from Temu.
Sihle Gabela, a mother of four, married the love of her life and father of her children last year when she donned a white dress from Temu.
When you think of a wedding dress, you don't automatically think of Temu.
Yet, Temu and Shein have become the top online selling platforms for many people. Not just in South Africa but around the world. Sadly, not everyone has had a positive experience purchasing clothes online.
But for Sihle Gabela, buying her wedding dress from Temu was a delightful experience that made her feel beautiful and confident.
Gabela found her happily ever after in 2003, and after having a traditional wedding in 2020, the couple didn't have the budget for an over-the-top white wedding. They are parents to four beautiful children and wanted to keep it small on a tight budget, so they opted for a home affairs wedding.
Read more: Temu’s got a local warehouse in SA
Gabela chose to look online for her dress, and having used Temu before, it only seemed fair to give the online shop a chance. When she found what she was looking for, the app worked in her favour to say 'yes to the dress'.
The dress she chose was originally R550, but she received a discount upon checking out and only paid R320.
When it arrived and I rushed to fit it, my mom and sister were there; they could not believe how beautiful I looked. When my husband came to pick me up at the wedding, he could not stop telling me how beautiful I looked. The quality was amazing, the moment I fitted it, I was so happy at how good it looked on me. Wearing it at my wedding, I felt beautiful and confident in it.
- Sihle Gabela
In a world where couples are going into debt with elaborate weddings, seeing this bride attain her happily ever after with a wedding dress that made her feel like the most beautiful bride is inspiring.
Gabela is originally from Escourt, KwaZulu-Natal, but works and lives in Johannesburg.
Her wedding took place last winter, and she is still beaming with all the love surrounding her budget-friendly wedding dress.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago