A Back to School checklist for parents and kids

If you haven't already started prepping for the start of school, then you'd best start today.

It's that time of the year again when you have to buckle things up and get ready for school. While it may be back to school for the kids and teachers, it is the parents who feel the most stress. Naturally, because there's the stress of ensuring your kids are mentally prepared for school, a new grade, or sometimes a new school. Then there's the financial stress that comes with school fees, stationery, uniforms, and extracurricular activities. In light of all these stresses, we have compiled a handy checklist for parents to consult as they prepare for the back-to-school season. The list also helps kids prepare for their return to school.

There are the parents who made sure to handle their checklists before the year' end, and to those parents, we commend you. For those who have inadvertently left things for the New Year, we've got your back. While December was a break for many families, it was also essential to set the tone for the New Year. This meant setting up a routine for your kids so they could seamlessly return to the school year without fuss and hassle. It sounds easier than it is, but it's totally possible. Here's a breakdown of what to expect if you haven't started yet or are currently preparing. Stationery School Uniforms Extracurricular activities, including sports School fees Getting back into routine Mental health and support

1. Stationery Ideally, purchasing your stationery at the end of 2025 was the best way to handle this sometimes huge 'back-to-school' feat. However, it's not always possible for many parents. On the other hand, if you are still doing your stationery shopping, please make sure to carry the list with you, shop around online for the best prices and go early and alone if possible. 2. School uniform Shop for school shoes deals from retailers, such as Spar, Pick 'n Pay, Jet, Ackermans, and Pep, all of which have specials with their school shoes; it's all about the fit and the price. Visit the uniform shops early, as they can get crowded, and the kids may become irritable. There's nothing worse than trying to get an already irritable child to cooperate with you whilst shopping, so start early. 3. Extracurricular activities Make sure you get a list of what your child needs for their extracurriculars and get these items whilst you out and about. Sometimes, it makes sense to shop secondhand when it comes to musical and sporting equipment.

4. School fees Ensure you are up-to-date with your registration fees and have a plan in place for your school fees payment. You don't want to be on the wrong side of the fence with your child's school. If you haven't saved up for your kid's school fees, then start putting away money and work out a plan with the school. 5. Getting back into routine If you haven't already established regular bedtimes and school day routines, it's not too late to start today. Help the kids get back into a healthy sleep routine and encourage them to dust off their books and start revising so they can mentally prepare for their new school year. While it may not seem like it, the kids will benefit from this when school starts. It won't be so hard to wake up because you've been doing it for a whole week before school begins. 6. Mental health and support Try to speak positively about the new school year. Ignite their excitement by discussing new teachers, making new friends, trying out new sports, joining different clubs, and learning new things. Make sure to show support by listening, offering advice and stories from your school years, and staying present when you notice nervousness or fear. It may not seem like these tips help your child, but remember that you set the tone for the school year; your child senses your energy, so if you are stressed, they match your stress and are equally stressed. Play it cool and go in with a winning attitude.

Image Courtesy of iStock